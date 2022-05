Selma, N.C. — An employee of Azteca Market in Selma was trapped in an industrial bread machine for almost 90 minutes Tuesday. Phillip McDaniel, Selma fire chief, told WRAL News that the woman got pulled into the machine as she worked, and that it took "small tools" to execute the "tedious rescue" that released her. He did not have any information about possible injuries or the woman's condition.

SELMA, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO