CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In their sweep over Indiana State, the Northern Iowa softball team locked up their first conference regular season title since 2017. “That’s the first thing we talk about in the fall. That’s our number one goal. One, because it’s a championship, but two because it’s super hard to win 20 games in our league,” said UNI softball head coach Ryan Jacobs. The coaches have been there for forever, they know each other inside and out and the games are always competitive,” he said.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO