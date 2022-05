ASHLAND, Ore. -- COVID-19 is lingering illness '22 for Ashland-based Siskiyou Singers. Today the group canceled its Spring 2022 concerts planned for this weekend. It says, "After a handful of new COVID-19 cases among members of Siskiyou Singers, the Ashland-based choir’s Board of Directors made the difficult decision today to cancel the group’s Spring 2022 concerts, which had been scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8, at the Southern Oregon University Music Recital Hall in Ashland."

ASHLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO