First Black Woman Astronaut, COVID-19 Leader to Speak at UMass Lowell Graduation; Dubus Honored

Gov. Charlie Baker delivers the keynote address when the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center honors Jonathan G. Isaacson at its 17th Annual Making a Difference Gala. According to the Health Center, Isaacson, chair and CEO of The Gem Group, worked tirelessly to help those in need during the pandemic. In the early days of COVID-19, Isaacson helped provide masks and medical-grade personal protective equipment to many organizations with frontline workers—including GLFHC—when those lifesaving items were difficult to obtain.

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO