First Black Woman Astronaut, COVID-19 Leader to Speak at UMass Lowell Graduation; Dubus Honored

By WHAV Staff
 4 days ago
The first Black woman astronaut and a national COVID-19 response leader will be at the center when UMass Lowell conducts its commencement ceremonies. Dr. Ashish Jha, a public health expert currently coordinating the COVID-19 response nationally, speaks during the Saturday, May 14, morning ceremony as graduates from the Francis College of...

WHAV

UMass Lowell Names North Andover’s Toby Hodes One of 10 ‘Outstanding Alumni’

A North Andover woman was among 10 “Outstanding Alumni” honored by UMass Lowell during a ceremony last week. Toby Hodes, of the class of ’58, is a graduate of the UMass Lowell Francis College of Engineering. Hodes, a former buyer/contract administrator for General Electric, holds a bachelor’s degree in textile chemistry from Lowell Technological Institute, one of UMass Lowell’s predecessor institutions.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

John P. Malynn Jr., Worked at Haverhill National and Family Bank, Dies at 77

John P. Malynn Jr., 77, of Haverhill died peacefully, Sunday, April 24, at Penacook Place, Haverhill. Malynn was born Jan. 21, 1945 to the late John and Ann Malynn of Bradford. He was a graduate of Haverhill High School, University of Massachusetts Boston and Northern Essex Community College. He also attended the University of Virginia’s Graduate School of Consumer Banking where he was elected class president.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Names 24 to be Honored at 39th Annual Tribute to Women

Two dozen women from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore are set to be honored in May during the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts’ 39th Annual Tribute to Women. Honorees for 2022 include businesswomen, educators, politicians, healthcare leaders and others. They are Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Rep. Tram T. Nguyen; Kristen Eagleston, Pfizer; Lenis Perez, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Michelle Adamic, Everyone’s A Player; Nomsa Ncube, Somebody Cares New England; Melissa Marrama, Borislow Insurance; Mai Kim Le, Haystack Diagnostics; Alicia Mam daCunha, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Cathy Lopez, Berkshire Grey; Stephanie Messina Sewade, Luke Jackson Benefit and HR Solutions; Rebecca Furtado, Salem Five Bank; Colleen McKenna, Northeast Family Services; Michelle Leger, consultant; Tita Antonopoulos, Haverhill Public Schools Janet Santa Anna, The Resource Connection; Maria Gonzalez Moeller, The Community Group; Heather Rastello, Holy Family Hospital; Elecia Miller, City of Lawrence Office of Planning and Development; Christina St. Onge, Enterprise Bank; Eunice Lopez, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; Yaritza Rizzo, Lawrence Community Works; Caroline Pineau, Stem; and Lisa Breen, Breen Funeral Home.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Nascembeni and McArthur Discuss ‘The Gift of Gratitude’ for Merrimack Valley Chamber Members

Two local sisters discuss “The Gift of Gratitude” when they address the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business lunch. Karen Nascembeni, general manager of the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, and Sandra McArthur, Haverhill Public Schools’ human resources director, suffered through the initial onslaught of COVID-19 that sent Nascembeni and her husband, Steven Richard, to the hospital at the same time.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Gov. Baker Joins Greater Lawrence Family Health Center May 4 in Honoring Gem Group’s Isaacson

Gov. Charlie Baker delivers the keynote address when the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center honors Jonathan G. Isaacson at its 17th Annual Making a Difference Gala. According to the Health Center, Isaacson, chair and CEO of The Gem Group, worked tirelessly to help those in need during the pandemic. In the early days of COVID-19, Isaacson helped provide masks and medical-grade personal protective equipment to many organizations with frontline workers—including GLFHC—when those lifesaving items were difficult to obtain.
LAWRENCE, MA
Andre Dubus Iii
School Committee Hears of Success of Haverhill Vacation Academies

A large number of Haverhill students spent their school vacation last week taking part in a program called Vacation Academies. The program, which services students in grades K-8, is the result of a collaborative effort between the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and YWCA. Speaking at Thursday’s School Committee Meeting, Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill YMCA said this year’s program was not only educational, but also a lot of fun.
HAVERHILL, MA
Rochon Becomes New Director of Career Services at Northern Essex

Sandy Rochon of Amesbury has been named Northern Essex Community College’s new director of career services. The 1996 Northern Essex business grad was volunteering at one of the college’s mobile food markets when she heard that Ashley Moore, the then-director, was leaving for a new position. “At first...
ESSEX, MA
Whittier Tech Students Take Part in Girls in Trade Conference and Career Fair

Two dozen seniors from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, representing the carpentry, electrical, engineering, HVAC and metal fabrication pathways, took part in the Massachusetts Girls in Trade Conference and Career Fair April 13. Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the event is designed to inspire female students to pursue nontraditional careers...
HAVERHILL, MA
#Umass Lowell#Covid#Commencement Ceremony#Racism#Umass Lowell Graduation#The College Of Fine Arts#Lowell General Hospital
