Haverhill Library, Northern Essex Partner to Give Bilingual Computer Classes Starting This Week

Middle and high School students, including homeschoolers, are invited to exhibit their works of art during Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Student Art Exhibit. The exhibit takes place Sunday, May 1, through Saturday, May 7, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The deadline for registrations is Monday, April 25, with art delivered by Friday, April 29. The first entry is free for Association members and all other entries are $2 each up to a limit of three, and fees may be applied to the $15 student membership.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO