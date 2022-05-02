ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill Library, Northern Essex Partner to Give Bilingual Computer Classes Starting This Week

By WHAV Staff
 4 days ago
Over the course of 10 weeks, the Haverhill Public Library is offering a variety of free, hands-on computer classes—from basic internet skills to using Microsoft products like Word and PowerPoint. The first of five courses begins Wednesday...

WHAV

Pentucket Regional Schools Again Receive Best Communities for Music Education Award

Pentucket Regional School District has been recognized nationally for the second year in a row for excellence in music education. For 23 years, The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants, has selected public school districts for its Best Communities for Music Education award. The award honors programs that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students, and that recognize the importance of music to a well-rounded education.
EDUCATION
WHAV

Rochon Becomes New Director of Career Services at Northern Essex

Sandy Rochon of Amesbury has been named Northern Essex Community College’s new director of career services. The 1996 Northern Essex business grad was volunteering at one of the college’s mobile food markets when she heard that Ashley Moore, the then-director, was leaving for a new position. “At first...
ESSEX, MA
WHAV

School Committee Hears of Success of Haverhill Vacation Academies

A large number of Haverhill students spent their school vacation last week taking part in a program called Vacation Academies. The program, which services students in grades K-8, is the result of a collaborative effort between the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and YWCA. Speaking at Thursday’s School Committee Meeting, Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill YMCA said this year’s program was not only educational, but also a lot of fun.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Langley-Adams Public Library Presents ‘Dopplehangers’ Online

Groveland’s Langley-Adams Public Library presents a virtual program of images that, “accidentally or by design, resemble famous people.”. Thanks to the Groveland Cultural Council and working with the Museum of Bad Art, “Dopplehangers” will be presented free Monday, May 2, from 7-8 p.m., online. Curator-in-Chief Michael...
GROVELAND, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Arts Association Plans Annual Student Art Exhibit May 1-7

Middle and high School students, including homeschoolers, are invited to exhibit their works of art during Greater Haverhill Arts Association’s annual Student Art Exhibit. The exhibit takes place Sunday, May 1, through Saturday, May 7, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The deadline for registrations is Monday, April 25, with art delivered by Friday, April 29. The first entry is free for Association members and all other entries are $2 each up to a limit of three, and fees may be applied to the $15 student membership.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

State Awards Pentucket Bank Grant to Train 101 Workers

Pentucket Bank was recently awarded a state grant of $172,711 to train 101 workers and create new jobs. The Haverhill-based bank was one of 95 businesses statewide to receive a Workforce Training Fund Program grant. According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, Pentucket Bank is expected to create two additional jobs by next year.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Names 24 to be Honored at 39th Annual Tribute to Women

Two dozen women from the Merrimack Valley and North Shore are set to be honored in May during the YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts’ 39th Annual Tribute to Women. Honorees for 2022 include businesswomen, educators, politicians, healthcare leaders and others. They are Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Rep. Tram T. Nguyen; Kristen Eagleston, Pfizer; Lenis Perez, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Michelle Adamic, Everyone’s A Player; Nomsa Ncube, Somebody Cares New England; Melissa Marrama, Borislow Insurance; Mai Kim Le, Haystack Diagnostics; Alicia Mam daCunha, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Cathy Lopez, Berkshire Grey; Stephanie Messina Sewade, Luke Jackson Benefit and HR Solutions; Rebecca Furtado, Salem Five Bank; Colleen McKenna, Northeast Family Services; Michelle Leger, consultant; Tita Antonopoulos, Haverhill Public Schools Janet Santa Anna, The Resource Connection; Maria Gonzalez Moeller, The Community Group; Heather Rastello, Holy Family Hospital; Elecia Miller, City of Lawrence Office of Planning and Development; Christina St. Onge, Enterprise Bank; Eunice Lopez, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; Yaritza Rizzo, Lawrence Community Works; Caroline Pineau, Stem; and Lisa Breen, Breen Funeral Home.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

Replacement Consentino School to Cost About $155 Million—Less Than Renovation Expense

Haverhill residents got a preview of plans for a new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School at last Thursday’s School Committee meeting. Don Walter, an architect for Dore and Whittier Architects of Newburyport, which is developing designs for the new building, said his group has been working with the school administration since last summer exploring options. They began with 19 different options, but narrowed it down to 11.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Moriarty, Arntz, Dowst and Seavey to Receive Haverhill Chamber’s Top Honors in June

A number of local community leaders are set to be honored when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce holds its 106th Annual Award Dinner next month. Top honors go to George Moriarty, recipient of the coveted Charles E. Billups Award; Gretchen Arntz, Emmaus, Jerry Loy Outstanding Director of the Year; Jonathan H. Dowst and Pentucket Bank, Community Leadership Award; and Melissa Seavey, Bethany Communities, Chamber Service Award.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

UMass Lowell iHub Program Gives Employers Tips for Retaining Workers After Great Resignation

“Tackling the Turnover Tsunami” is the subject of a program at UMass Lowell’s Haverhill Innovation Hub. The free program discusses the Great Resignation of 2021 when one out of four workers quit their jobs. Reilly Billian, human resource strategy consultant, and Chris Donovan, business development executive from OneDigital discuss how forward-thinking employers are seizing the opportunity to reposition their culture and workforce strategy, to become an employer of choice.
HAVERHILL, MA
