NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors stealing Game 1 vs. Grizzlies in a thriller

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies was a roller coaster. Back and forth lead changes, ejections, clutch 3-pointers and missed free throws set the stage for a thriller.

In the second quarter, Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant two foul and ejected. The call was questionable. In addition to Green’s ejection, the Warriors had to weather the storm from Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis duo combined for 67 points, including 10 made 3-pointers. Despite a red-hot Morant and Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies still couldn’t answer the Warriors. Down one of their All-Stars in a hostile environment, the Warriors showed the experience of three-time champions.

Jordan Poole and Steph Curry helped spark a second-half run to hold off the Grizzlies. Poole tallied a team-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor with nine assists and eight boards in 38 minutes off the bench. Curry added 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the floor, including five 3s on 10 attempts from deep.

Down the final stretch, Morant exchanged timely buckets back and forth with the Warriors to keep the contest at a one-possession game. With the Warriors trailing by two, Klay Thompson came through clutch. After a cold night from deep, Thompson drilled a 3-pointer to give the Warriors a one-point advantage with 36 seconds remaining.

After Curry forced a turnover with tough defense on Morant, Thompson had the chance to add to Golden State’s lead at the free-throw line, but he missed back-to-back attempts from the line, giving Memphis another chance.

With the Grizzlies holding a chance to win the game on the final possession, Golden State’s defense came up with a stop to steal Game 1, 117-116.

Following the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies in Game 1’s battle, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon.

