Pedal pub driver charged with DUI after crash injures 15 in Atlanta

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Pedal pub crash Stock photo of a 13 seater pedal-powered touring vehicle transporting tourists in Asheville, N.C., on Feb. 16, 2019. Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday, April 30, 2022, after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned. transports tourists around town, with stops at pubs en route. (J. Michael Jones/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ATLANTA — Fifteen people were injured in Atlanta on Saturday after a pedal pub group cruising through Midtown overturned.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, as well as a permit violation, WSB-TV reported.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Pedal Pub Atlanta vehicle was moving too fast and toppled at 14th Street and West Peachtree, the TV station reported.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed to WSB that two of the 15 passengers are listed in critical condition, three suffered serious injuries and 10 sustained minor injuries in the crash.

According to a statement issued by Atlanta police, no other vehicles were involved, and the pedal pub “tipped over while making a turn,” USA Today reported.

Pedal Pub Atlanta allows people to pedal along a route and stop at bars and restaurants along the way, according to its official website.

Riders are allowed to bring beer and wine on the pedal pubs, but they cannot bring liquor or take drinks off the ride, USA Today reported.

