RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Richmond tenants are concerned that they may be without a home after the landlord from whom they were renting passed away. According to his sister and the tenants with whom 8News spoke, Ernest J. Sharpe died in mid-April. After his parents passed away in 2021, he and his sister became property owners of the house located at 1508 Presson Boulevard in Richmond’s Bellemeade neighborhood. However, his sister said that she was unaware Sharpe was renting the home to three tenants, one of whom was Alyssa Brune.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO