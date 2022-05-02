ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JETS SIGN GM KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell that answers whether or not the Jets will...

JARED SPURGEON AVOIDS SUSPENSION AFTER UGLY CROSS CHECK ON PAVEL BUCHNEVICH

Jared Spurgeon was many writers' Lady Byng Trophy finalist for this season (sportsmanship & high quality play). That may change after this incident, as it looked like a clear-cut case of intent-to-injure:. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today a fine for Spurgeon:. Should Spurgeon have faced suspension?
HOCKEY
MICHAEL BUNTING TO MAKE PLAYOFF DEBUT + WHAT AILED WILLIAM NYLANDER FROM PRACTICING BEFORE GAME 1

The Maple Leafs had a seriously impressive performance in Game 1 & will need to be prepared for the focused fury of the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 2. With the suspension of Kyle Clifford, the Leafs have an open roster spot. It looked as though perhaps Jason Spezza would replace Clifford, however Michael Bunting has been confirmed ready to return to action:
TAMPA, FL
KADRI PENS PLAYERS' TRIBUNE ARTICLE ADDRESSING POST-SEASON TRACK RECORD

The 2021-2022 season marked a career year for Colorado Avalanche center, Nazim Kadri. He notched 28 goals and 59 assists for a total of 87 points in just 71 games. The two-time 30-goal scorer significantly increased his passing aptitude nearly doubling his previous best for assists in a season (2013-14 with 30). Kadri has always been an "all-situations" type of player, notching minutes on both special teams' units. It seems as though Kadri turned the corner at just the right moment in his career, since his contract is up at the end of the year. He is surely due a large payday following a more than 1-point/ game click.
NHL
KRAKEN NOT RENEWING AT LEAST ONE COACH'S CONTRACT THIS OFFSEASON

The Seattle Kraken announced on Tuesday that they would not be renewing goalie coach Andre Allen's contract after a super disappointing season from both Kraken goaltenders. "We did make a decision today to not renew the contract of Andrew Allen, our goalie coach. So he will not be coming back as our goalie coach at this point," general manager Ron Francis said Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL COMMISSIONER COMMENTS ON EXPANDING PLAYOFFS; OFFICIATING IN POST SEASON

With both the NBA and MLB changing their playoff formats in the last couple of years, many have wondered whether the NHL might follow suit. The NBA now has a play-in tournament, while MLB has expanded its format to include more teams. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says he likes the way the NHL's playoffs are formatted now.
NHL
MONTREAL'S GM DISCUSSES WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF CAREY PRICE CAN'T PLAY NEXT SEASON

While goaltender Carey Price did play in the last game of the season for the Montreal Canadiens, he was very uncertain on whether he'll be in the crease next year. In fact, he was clear that a full season simply isn't doable with the way his knee is feeling right now. In an interview with 91.9 Sports in Montreal, Habs GM Kent Hughes was asked what would happen if Price can't play. He was blunt about the prospect of another goaltender already in the organization taking over the number one spot.
NHL
SAMUEL MORIN'S PLAYING CAREER IS OVER ACCORDING TO CHUCK FLETCHER

In his season ending media availability, Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Chuck Fletcher gave an update on defenceman Samuel Morin, and it's something no one wanted to hear. Fletcher said that Morin will not be able to continue his career due to the damage in his knee. Prior to this season,...
NHL
NHL'S DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY ISSUES SEVERAL FINES AFTER 'VIOLENT' GAME 1

Toronto HC Sheldon Keefe forecasted a 'borderline violent' series, and Game 1 safely crossed that border. The Leafs' blowout victory featured more than one game misconduct, several fights, and one leaky forehead. Today, the NHL's DoPS issued several fines in response:. Interesting how the veterans all caught the fines; Head...
