JETS SIGN GM KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

While goaltender Carey Price did play in the last game of the season for the Montreal Canadiens, he was very uncertain on whether he'll be in the crease next year. In fact, he was clear that a full season simply isn't doable with the way his knee is feeling right now. In an interview with 91.9 Sports in Montreal, Habs GM Kent Hughes was asked what would happen if Price can't play. He was blunt about the prospect of another goaltender already in the organization taking over the number one spot.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO