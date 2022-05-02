JETS SIGN GM KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The 2021-2022 season marked a career year for Colorado Avalanche center, Nazim Kadri. He notched 28 goals and 59 assists for a total of 87 points in just 71 games. The two-time 30-goal scorer significantly increased his passing aptitude nearly doubling his previous best for assists in a season (2013-14 with 30). Kadri has always been an "all-situations" type of player, notching minutes on both special teams' units. It seems as though Kadri turned the corner at just the right moment in his career, since his contract is up at the end of the year. He is surely due a large payday following a more than 1-point/ game click.
Comments / 0