Over the weekend, 18 dogs from Texas took up residence in Grand Junction and they are ready to be adopted into new homes. Palm Valley Animal Society, an animal shelter in Edinburg, Texas cares for about 20,000 pets every year - which is s huge amount. Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is helping the shelter by making some of their dogs available here in the Grand Valley.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO