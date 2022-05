Randy Bruce Traywick, known to fans as the one and only Randy Travis, was born on May 4, 1959, in Marshville, N.C., just east of Monroe. The second of six children, Travis was encouraged to explore his musical interests from a young age -- and though his parents didn't know at the time, their encouragement would lead their son to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

