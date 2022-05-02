ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Parnell, Spinal Tap Drummer ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dead at 70

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Ric Parnell, the English musician best known for playing drummer Mick Shrimpton in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70. The rocker bounced around groups early in his career, before latching on with prog-rock band Atomic Rooster in 1970. He stayed with the group until ‘74, playing...

