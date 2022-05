SAN ANTONIO — For over two years the coronavirus has upended our lives is nearly every way possible. We've heard about BA.1 and BA.2, which are both omicron subvariants. There was a BA.3, but it never circulated in large numbers. But now there is BA.4 and BA.5, which are exploding in numbers already in South Africa, where the original omicron subvariants came from, and that does have medical professionals concerned.

