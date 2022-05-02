ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23 Nightmarish Job Descriptions I Can't Believe Are Real

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Y'all...the job market's looking bleak right now. Inflation's soaring, but jobs seem to be paying less and less. A college degree doesn't mean what it used to. People are being asked to work unpaid internships for "experience" while paying astronomical rent and dealing with debt.

Relapse Records

And the whole "pull up your bootstraps" mentality that millennials and Gen Z often hear from Gen X and boomers is really starting to wear thin, as simply working hard really doesn't yield the same results it did a few decades ago. And I haven't even MENTIONED the pandemic.

USA Network

But in case, somehow, you still don't understand why people "don't want to work" or are frustrated with the job market, check out these 23 messed-up job descriptions that prove just how bad it is out there.

1. This job wanted multiple original designs created on advanced software for about $20 a day — oh, and they retain the rights to the artwork.

the audacity of this behance job listing lmao from ChoosingBeggars

2. This job wanted to pay as "less as possible."

Less as possible from ChoosingBeggars

3. This job refused to hire people who have had more than two jobs in five years.

Please Respect This from ChoosingBeggars

4. This job required "100% commitment" for no pay, then angrily invited those who think "money is all that matters" not to apply. It's...a job??? The point is literally to make money???

Looking for a Film Crew to work two weeks for free but can't be bothered to type the word before from ChoosingBeggars

5. This salon wanted someone to do their social media for free.

Salon needs an unpaid intern to be a front end developer, designer, social media manager. (I looked, this “job” 100%, absolutely, definitively does NOT meet the legal obligations of an unpaid internship - surprise) from ChoosingBeggars

6. This job listing required FOUR MONTHS of unpaid training. How long is the actual job, you ask? Two months.

IT job listing requires 4 months of unpaid training for a 2 month internship from ChoosingBeggars

7. This job was part-time but required you to be available at any time. It also required you to be a "happy person." Maybe I'd be happy if you paid me more, Leonard.

why do companies think this would be ok to write on the job listing and how much worse will reality be from ChoosingBeggars
u/ididntredditfor2yrs / Reddit / Via reddit.com

8. This job required 10 years experience but paid barely over minimum wage (which is $15 in many places).

This job listing from ChoosingBeggars

9. This job paid wayyyy less than minimum wage and required five years experience.

Job wanted: minimum 5 years experience and a list of requirements that would have cost a lot of time and money into developing. Payment: lol from ChoosingBeggars

10. This job wanted you to work with dangerous wild animals, be extremely fit, have lots of experience, and work 45 hours a week (including weekends and holidays)...for $8.50 an hour.

An employer with an insane list of requirements for a strenuous and dangerous job... That only pays $8.50 an hour. from ChoosingBeggars

11. This job wanted a nanny and housesitter for a vast salary range and wanted to have a conversation about "how best God is leading."

This job was posted as "Executive Assistant" sounds more like they need a nanny and a housesitter. The salary was listed between 30,000 and 70,000. Not suspicious at all. from ChoosingBeggars

12. This job wanted people with thick skin who could constantly be on call...then said they had "flexible hours."

Shockingly, this company can't find anyone with 'thick skin' willing to work 8-5 and be available to respond to email and calls for the rest of their waking hours. It was just posted for the 4th time on a local job bank. from ChoosingBeggars

13. This job paid $10/hour and required five years experience and a college degree. Oh, and you have to be physically fit! For a programming job.

Must have 5+ years INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE for consideration from ChoosingBeggars

Here's the full description:

u/thatssodylan / Reddit / Via reddit.com

14. This "entry-level" job required 4–5 years experience and said anyone who didn't meet the requirements who applied would be blacklisted. It was also just a really combative listing.

THIS IS AN ENTRY LEVEL POSITION WITH ENTRY LEVEL PAY from ChoosingBeggars

15. This job required a master's degree but paid minimum wage or less (for California).

New box clothing company has high expectations, but laughable pay from ChoosingBeggars

16. This freelance writing job paid $5 for each 1,000-word script.

As a writer desperately seeking freelance work, this is downright insulting. from ChoosingBeggars

17. I really don't know where companies think they're getting with these combative job descriptions.

"Not a hard worker? Stop reading now." A sassy job posting. from ChoosingBeggars

18. This job wanted "great hungry minds" who already own a drone and gimbal to do basically the work of an entire team by themselves for free. Oh, and they say "no specific level of experience is required"...then proceed to list a TON of really specific experience that's required.

All of those requirements... wonder what they’d pay for that? from ChoosingBeggars

19. This job paid $20,000 a year (and you needed to have two years of experience). That is literally less than working minimum wage full-time for a year.

This job post that i found that requires 2 year of QA experience for only 20K a year from ChoosingBeggars

20. This UNPAID coaching job wanted you to work 5-6 days a week and have years of experience.

Welcome to the world of elite rowing: Unpaid coaching job from ChoosingBeggars

21. This company wanted a volunteer to create their website for them for free.

Need help relaunching my company website for exposure and networking and maybe we'll even hire you!!! from ChoosingBeggars

22. And this company wanted you to program a game for them simply for stock in the company. But don't worry, there's no dress code!

Do 100% of the work, get 20% of the company from ChoosingBeggars

23. And finally, this very long, very nightmarish job listing literally asked for an "obsessive compulsive" person.

Real life devil wears Prada job listing from ChoosingBeggars

What's the worst job description you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments!

H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars

Comments / 0

ZDNet

Best job search sites for tech roles: Our picks

If you've ever been on a job search site, you know they can be overwhelming. Narrowing down positions by the location, role, salary, and experience level you seek presents challenges, especially in the increasingly global work landscape. Traditional job search sites have positions for all kinds of jobs across industries,...
INTERNET
Phys.org

Women working for apps like Uber and Doordash often 'brush off' harassment

Gig industry platforms such as Uber, Doordash, and TaskRabbit fail to acknowledge the realities of women workers' experiences, putting women at financial and personal risk, finds a new study. Researchers interviewed 20 women gig workers in Canada and the U.S. and found that women—who make up approximately half the gig...
INTERNET
Engadget

Apple employees criticize work-from-home policy in open letter

A group of Apple employees have written an open letter to the company's executive team complaining about its new policy that only allows for two days of working from home, iMore has reported. They said that Apple's reasons for implementing the policy don't stand up, and that the policy is wasteful, inflexible and will lead to a "younger, whiter, more male-dominated, more neuro-normative, more able-bodied" workforce.
BUSINESS
