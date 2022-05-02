ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 LA mayoral candidates square off during debate

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Top 5 LA mayoral candidates square off during debate 03:38

Candidates for Los Angeles mayor took the stage for a debate Sunday.

The five L.A. mayoral candidates chosen were leading in the polls, including L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, businessman Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

The debate, held at Cal State University Los Angeles, touched on a number of issues related to local residents of the City of Los Angeles, from the quality of life to the homeless crisis.

"If we can build football stadiums as well as basketball arenas and shopping malls, we can build housing for our unhoused neighbors today," said de Leon during the debate.

The candidates participated in the debate co-sponsored by the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State L.A, and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles.

"My first day as mayor I will put a top official in who consolidates all the authority of the mayor's office under my leadership," said Feuer, talking about homelessness solutions.

The candidates squared off with each other, building on ideas to combat homelessness and requesting the help of the federal government.

"I'm suggesting we get together a number of mayors and go to the White House and say this is a natural emergency," Bass said about the homeless crisis.

Other topics at the debate included jobs in L.A., with candidates giving their plans to keep people employed.

My jobs plan is simple and is part of my public safety plan," said Buscaino. "Anyone asking for a job in the City of Los Angeles will get one."

Mental health and addiction were also topics touched upon during the debate.

"We have people with mental illness, we have people with drug addiction," said Caruso. "We have people who just need a second chance. Let's give that second chance with compassion. Let's give them the services they need."

Related
Planned Parenthood calls out Rick Caruso during US Supreme Court abortion debate

Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project's Los Angeles chapter is asking mayoral candidate and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso to apologize for funding anti-abortion rights candidates in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's possible decision to overturn the landmark abortion- rights decision Roe v. Wade.The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, indicates the court privately voted to strike down Roe v. Wade. Caruso tweeted that he "profoundly disagrees with the draft decision" and said he is pro-choice.However, a profile of Caruso in Los Angeles Magazine in July 2007 reported that he said he opposes abortion in most cases, but would support...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sun Valley landlord laments eviction moratorium as 'nightmare tenant' destroys property

Flora Alarcon's tenant doesn't pay rent and trashes her property in Sun Valley, but due to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium she's left with nothing to do but wait. The California COVID-19 Rent Relief Program was created with the intention of protecting tenants from losing their places of living during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing applicants to receive money in order to pay rent and utilities.Eviction protection was also instituted as a part of the program, something that Alarcon's tenant is taking advantage of claiming to have applied for the program back in October.However, she still hasn't seen any of the money, meaning...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Calif. Democratic leaders vow to protect abortion rights in wake of leaked SCOTUS draft

Los Angeles and California Democratic officials are vowing to protect abortion rights in response to a leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court which indicates it may be set to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Politico reported Monday that the leaked document shows the nation's highest court plans to vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling. The draft ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito opines, in part, "`Roe' was egregiously wrong from the start."' "We hold that 'Roe' and 'Casey' must be overruled," the document states, according to Politico....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

