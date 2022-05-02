ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Recap: Top 7 Is Revealed & 3 Contestants Go Home On Disney Night

By Avery Thompson
 4 days ago
Image Credit: ABC

The best night of American Idol has arrived: Disney Night! The night kicks off with the ladies of season 20 performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” with Adassa from Encanto. Fellow Encanto star Rhenzy Feliz and the boys of Idol join them in the latter half of the performance. Derek Hough is serving as the top 10’s mentor for Disney Night.

‘American Idol’ Top 10 Performances

The first contestant to perform is Lady K, who was saved by the judges last week. She performs a sweet rendition of Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go.” Lionel Richie says that Lady K looks and sounds like a star. He notes that Lady K’s growth is “unbelievable.” Luke Bryan admits that he’s “so glad we had the opportunity to save you.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan celebrate Disney Night. (ABC)

Noah Thompson sings the Toy Story classic “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” on Disney Night after reuniting with his son and girlfriend. Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, raves that Noah just showed off some of his “best vocals ever.” Lionel tells Noah that this was the “perfect song choice” for him.

Emyrson Flora wows with her performance of Onward’s “Carry Me With You.” Luke still finds it hard to believe that Emyrson is only 16. He points out that her “comfortableness on stage took it to another level.” Katy Perry tells Emyrson that she loved when the 16-year-old brought her voice down and showed off that “signature Emyrson style.”

HunterGirl dazzles with her rendition of “I See The Light” from Tangled. “That’s your whole career right there,” Lionel says about Hunter’s “beautiful” performance. “You’ve never sounded better,” Katy says. “This is your Cinderella moment.” After HunterGirl’s performance, Luke takes an opportunity to send his thoughts and prays to the Judd family after the tragic passing of country legend Naomi Judd.

Jay Copeland wows with his touching and powerful performance of “Remember Me” from Coco. Katy points out that Jay is really the only contestant to really use the stage to his advantage. “Your choices are just such classic sounds,” Luke says. Lionel raves that Jay is “a star” and commends the singer for showing levels of his depth tonight.

Leah Marlene performs a ‘Toy Story 2’ hit. (ABC)

Leah Marlene ditches her guitar and opts for just a piano for her performance of “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2. Luke admits that Leah has “yet to hit a bad note in this competition.” Lionel has nothing but praise for Leah. “You knocked it out of the park,” he declares.

Nicolina is hitting the Idol stage to perform the first villain song ever on the show. Her performance of The Little Mermaid’s “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is a total show-stopper. “That was so good it was scary,” Katy says. She later adds that Nicolina “stole the show.” Lionel goes so far as to say that “this could be the best Disney Night ever!”

Mike Parker tackles “You’ll Be In My Heart” from Tarzan. “We could feel every moment of that,” Katy says. Luke notes that the Phil Collins hit is a “tough” song to sing and Mike “navigated it amazingly.”

‘American Idol’s Top 7 Revealed

Christian Guardino gets some praise from Michael Buble ahead of his performance of “Circle of Life” from The Lion King. He puts some soul into the performance to make it his own. “You nailed it. You sang it perfectly,” Luke tells Christian. Katy echoes Luke’s words and calls the rendition “perfect.” She also thinks it was Christian’s “best performance yet.”

Fritz Hager performed a ‘Hercules’ classic. (ABC)

The final performance of Disney Night from Fritz Hager. He shines with his unique rendition of “Go The Distance” from Hercules. He makes the song his own with his folksy take. “You have always been our surprise package,” Lionel says. Luke follows up by saying, “You’re not surprising me anymore. You deserve to be here.”

Now it’s time to narrow the top 10 down to the top 7. This means that 3 contestants will be eliminated. After almost 20 million votes, the first singer to make the top 7 is Leah Marlene. Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and Nicolina are the next names to be called. It’s down to Lady K, Emyrson, Mike, and Christian are left on the stage. There’s one spot left, and it goes to Christian Guardino!

