Sanford, FL

Florida groups advocate for 'Tenant Bill of Rights' amid surging housing, rental costs

By Dave Puglisi
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. - A handful of events were held in various counties in Central Florida to raise awareness about the ongoing housing crisis, as well as programs and resources that may be available to people struggling to pay rent or purchase food. Florida Rising, an advocacy group focused on...

Comments / 32

Hunter's Laptop
4d ago

Vacation rentals are a big part of the problem. They have caused much of the housing scarcity that has caused prices to skyrocket. But nothing will be done about it, the ship has sailed.

4
Yolanda Denson
4d ago

DeathSantis is focusing on small things but leaving the less fortunate people with no where to live but hey he's telling people to come to Florida what a joke

5
Prospered
3d ago

I have to say that I can't say I am for this. it is simple supply and demand. Landlords will only charge what people will pay or else they will lower the price. We are a free market. Whenever the government tries to fix something it usually gets worse

2
