DENVER -- Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez’s next step has been backward, his new twist a tailspin. In five innings of Tuesday night’s 10-2 loss to the Nationals at Coors Field, Márquez absorbed seven runs and 10 hits, including home runs by Josh Bell and Juan Soto. In four starts since holding the Dodgers to one run and three hits in seven innings in his season debut on April 9, Márquez has lasted just 19 innings, given up 35 hits and been saddled with a 9.00 ERA.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO