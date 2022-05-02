ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HackerOne Acquires Code Security Tester PullRequest

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackerOne, the world’s most trusted provider of ethical hacking solutions, announced its acquisition of PullRequest, the pioneer of code-review-as-a-service. PullRequest’s technology and code reviewers will enable developer-first security testing solutions. These changes will ultimately help customers release trustworthy software faster by embedding expert security reviewers within their software development lifecycles...

www.thefastmode.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

DISH Wireless Selects Samsung's 5G O-RAN-compliant vRAN Solutions

Samsung Electronics and DISH Network announced that Samsung Electronics was selected for the deployment of 5G Open Radio Access Network solutions across DISH Wireless' SMART 5G network. Per the multi-year agreement, the companies will collaborate to deploy Samsung's 5G O-RAN-compliant virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions and radio units in markets across...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

M1, Accenture to Drive 5G Growth for Enterprises

Singapore's M1 announced their strategic collaboration with Accenture to drive 5G growth for enterprises, starting by focusing on maritime, energy & utilities and smart estates industry verticals. The collaboration is founded on M1’s expertise in 5G connectivity and the extensive development of 5G use cases, as well as Accenture’s deep...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Mitie Acquires Telecoms Tower Infra Specialist 8point8

Mitie Group announced that it has acquired 8point8 Support, 8point8 Training and Vantage Solutions (collectively “8point8”), a leading provider of design and construction services in the UK, predominantly for mobile telecoms tower infrastructure. Total consideration is £10m and the acquisition will be accretive to earnings and funded through...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

DZS to Acquire Specific Core Sssets of from ASSIA

DZS, a global leader in access networking and cloud software platforms, announced it has signed an agreement to acquire specific core assets of Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment (ASSIA), an industry pioneer of broadband access quality-of-experience solutions. These assets include the CloudCheck WiFi experience management and Expresse access-network optimization solutions...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rice
thefastmode.com

VMware, Wipro Expand Partnership to Power Customers’ Digital Transformation

VMware and Wipro announced an expanded collaboration that will enable customers to achieve the cloud freedom they desire with the enterprise control they require as they execute their digital strategies. The companies are bringing together the power of VMware Cross-Cloud services with industry-leading Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to help global...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Viasat Joins Harwell Space Cluster to Support UK Innovation

Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications, announced it has joined the Space Cluster on the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus as it seeks new technology and research partnerships in the UK. Harwell is home to the largest concentration of space expertise in the UK, with more than 1,400 people...
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

WindTre Partners with Comarch for New e-Health Service

Comarch Italia and WINDTRE have confirmed their collaboration with a view to improving the quality of life and safety of older and disabled patients. The companies launched on the Italian market Comarch ConTe, a smart wristband with an integrated WINDTRE SIM card, which allows caregivers to monitor the health of fragile patients remotely and always stay a phone call away from them.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Cloud Security#Security Testing#Pullrequest#Sdlc#Node#Hackerone Co#Cto
thefastmode.com

BT Selects AWS Cloud to Transform Legacy Infrastructure

BT’s Digital unit announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its drive to transform legacy infrastructure and internal applications to a new cloud-first architecture. The effort will help accelerate BT’s plans to build and innovate faster on a new suite of digital products and services...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telesat Receives NASA Funding for Space-to-Space Data Connectivity

Telesat Government Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat announced a US$30.65 million Funded Space Act Agreement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as a partner for its Communications Services Project (CSP). Since NASA plans to decommission its owned and operated Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) system in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Aryaka, Carnegie Mellon’s CyLab to Research New Threat Mitigation Techniques

Aryaka announced it has formed a strategic partnership with CyLab, Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU’s) Security and Privacy Institute, to research new threat mitigation techniques and innovate solutions for enterprise networking and security. Founded in 2003, CyLab is Carnegie Mellon University’s public/private collaborative computer security and privacy research institute....
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Tech Launches Advanced Corporate Email Protection Services with Proofpoint

Telefónica Tech, Telefónica’s digital business unit, announced the launch in the Spanish market of Clean Email Enterprise, in partnership with cybersecurity company Proofpoint to protect today’s number one cyber threat vector: corporate email. Telefónica Tech and Proofpoint are teaming up to offer this cloud-based service that...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Python
thefastmode.com

1,947 5G Cities Globally, says VIAVI

Viavi Solutions released new industry data revealing that the number of cities with 5G networks now stands at 1,947 globally. Despite the pandemic, 5G cities came online at a rate of nearly two per day, with the addition of 635 new 5G cities in 2021, according to the new VIAVI report “The State of 5G,” now in its sixth year.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Huawei Launches Commercial 5G Indoor Positioning Solution

At its Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2022, Huawei launched its commercial 5G indoor positioning solution. This is the first time the industry has provided a to B-focused 5G positioning solution. The positioning this solution offers is accurate to 1–3 m@90%, making beacon-free positioning easier even in complex indoor use cases, while supporting open standard interfacing to industry applications. This allows enterprises to implement reliable, secure, and differentiated E2E 5G positioning in their campuses, injecting new impetus in advancing industry digitalization.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

China Mobile HK Launches Online Medical App "Dr. HK"

China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) announced the launch of 'Dr. HK', an online doctor consultation and medical app providing all-around online and offline services, with features including electronic health records, online appointment for outpatient clinics, video consultation and medicine delivery. Dr. HK is jointly developed by CMHK and Heals, the...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

AT&T Intros SASE with Cisco Meraki as Managed Service

AT&T is introducing AT&T SASE with Cisco Meraki designed to provide businesses of nearly any size and industry with a powerful networking and security offering. This new managed service helps organizations improve network performance, enable resilient access and defend sensitive data. The service also helps protect against unauthorized use and loss. It does this while delivering flexibility for customers as their networking environments evolve due to business growth, location expansion and changes in strategy.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Taps Google Cloud and Cardinality.IO to Improve Mobile Network Planning

Vodafone said that it uses big data software, based on tools from Google Cloud and Cardinality.IO, to improve mobile network planning decisions. Vodafone is improving its network planning decision-making by using software that can process and analyse up to eight billion points of data every day from across its mobile network in 11 European countries. Vodafone United Performance Management (UPM), as it’s called, performs its analysis using artificial intelligence tools from Google Cloud and Cardinality.IO.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Austria's ORS Launches 4K Hybrid Android STB with Skyworth and 3SS

3 Screen Solutions (3SS), provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB) and multiscreen entertainment, and Skyworth Digital, leading manufacturer of connected home products and solutions, announced that Austria’s national broadcast network operator ORS has launched next-generation digital satellite and terrestrial STBs for simpliTV services. Two new 4K Hybrid...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy