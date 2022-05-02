HackerOne Acquires Code Security Tester PullRequest
HackerOne, the world’s most trusted provider of ethical hacking solutions, announced its acquisition of PullRequest, the pioneer of code-review-as-a-service. PullRequest’s technology and code reviewers will enable developer-first security testing solutions. These changes will ultimately help customers release trustworthy software faster by embedding expert security reviewers within their software development lifecycles...www.thefastmode.com
