At its Global Analyst Summit (HAS) 2022, Huawei launched its commercial 5G indoor positioning solution. This is the first time the industry has provided a to B-focused 5G positioning solution. The positioning this solution offers is accurate to 1–3 m@90%, making beacon-free positioning easier even in complex indoor use cases, while supporting open standard interfacing to industry applications. This allows enterprises to implement reliable, secure, and differentiated E2E 5G positioning in their campuses, injecting new impetus in advancing industry digitalization.

