Why Steelers fans should be excited about Kenny Pickett

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s not often a team can sit at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and still have a franchise quarterback who can start from Day 1 fall into their lap. But that’s exactly what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, when they landed Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Pickett is an experienced quarterback who is ready to compete right away. He has outstanding accuracy, anticipation, and technique. His production exploded last season, allowing him to shoot up draft boards as a result. His athleticism is great for the position, and he puts it together as an entire package with his passing ability. He threw a career high 42 touchdowns last year, and will look to continue that production and success at the next level.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Pickett beat out veteran free-agent addition Mitchell Trubisky in training camp, immediately becoming the new franchise quarterback in the same stadium where he played his college games.

PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin addresses Kenny Pickett hand concerns

The biggest concern regarding Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into the 2022 NFL Draft was whether or not his small hands (relatively speaking) would cause him problems being able to throw in the NFL. Clearly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t seem too fazed by the measurements as they made Pickett...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Browns’ firm Baker Mayfield stance won’t please QB

The Cleveland Browns want to trade Baker Mayfield, but they are not willing to compromise to part ways with him. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN in her recent appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, the Browns have no desire to pay any of Mayfield’s contract for the 2022 season. Although they have already picked it up and now owe him $18 million, Cleveland is firm on trading him without eating part of his salary.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
