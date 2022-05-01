Why Steelers fans should be excited about Kenny Pickett

It’s not often a team can sit at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and still have a franchise quarterback who can start from Day 1 fall into their lap. But that’s exactly what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, when they landed Pitt’s Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Pickett is an experienced quarterback who is ready to compete right away. He has outstanding accuracy, anticipation, and technique. His production exploded last season, allowing him to shoot up draft boards as a result. His athleticism is great for the position, and he puts it together as an entire package with his passing ability. He threw a career high 42 touchdowns last year, and will look to continue that production and success at the next level.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Pickett beat out veteran free-agent addition Mitchell Trubisky in training camp, immediately becoming the new franchise quarterback in the same stadium where he played his college games.