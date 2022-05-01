ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Chiefs fans should be excited about Trent McDuffie

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of the weakest defensive backfields in the NFL last season, and needed to find a solution to that right away in the 2022 NFL Draft. They traded up to make sure they got their man, landing Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 21 overall in the first round.

McDuffie is a technically sound corner, with great physicality and instincts. He was Washington’s top defensive player, and was the leader of a secondary that featured other top NFL prospects like Kyler Gordon. He was immensely competitive, getting his hands on a ton of footballs last year, allowing one of the lowest completion percentages in college football. He was one of the nation’s best in flipping his hips and shadowing receivers, and those skills should translate well into the NFL.

McDuffie should line up outside right away opposite LaDarius Snead, where they can create a great 1-2 punch for the Chiefs. They might finally have the corner position figured out, in a competitive AFC West division, where the passing game dominates.

