Why Bills fans should be excited about Kaiir Elam

By Natalie Miller
 4 days ago
The Buffalo Bills lost some depth at corner this offseason with the departure of Levi Wallace in free agency, and lost Tre’Davious White to injury for a decent chunk of last season. They made sure to address their depth at the position in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, trading up to land Florida’s Kaiir Elam at No. 23 overall.

Elam is a long, physical corner who used his impressive combination of physical and mental traits to dominate in press-man coverage for the Gators. He clearly has the athleticism and build to be a starting corner in the NFL, with ideal size, speed, and strength combo. He needs some work on the technical side of things, but clearly has a ton of upside to be a shutdown artist in his own right.

Elam will slot in opposite White on the outside, creating the potential for tight man coverage across the board for the Bills, helping them defend the numerous weapons in the stacked AFC. He will help bolster one of the league’s best defenses, and create a wider array of play-calling for their defensive coordinator.

