Why Cowboys fans should be excited about Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys knew they had to rebuild their once-dominant offensive line in the 2022 NFL draft, and they invested early in that position with a versatile, athletic blocker in Tulsa’s Tyler Smith. “America’s Team” will look to re-establish the successful ground game that got them their playoff success, and Smith will help in a big way.

Smith is an absolute mauler at the position, and should be able to slot in at right tackle or guard, where he will be a key attacking point in the Cowboys rushing game. Smith was one of the meaner players in this year’s draft, with a constant obsession with finishing his blocks and tossing opponents into the grass. His run blocking was dangerous, as he whipped his massive body around with great athleticism and length. His pass blocking does need a bit of work, but there’s clearly a ton of upside in that area, as well.

Look for Smith to compete right away at right tackle with Terence Steele, or potentially kick over to left guard and create one of the best interior offensive lines in the NFC. He will bring the energy that has been missing from this group for a few years, and help the Cowboys get back to the playoffs.