Bobcats drop series to Huskies

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

The Ohio softball team dropped a three-game Mid-American Conference series to Northern Illinois over the weekend.

The Bobcats were swept in a Saturday doubleheader, losing 10-7 in the first game and 10-5 in the second game.

Ohio recovered to win 9-4 in Sunday's finale.

The Bobcats' record stands at 20-21 overall and 14-8 in the MAC.

Ohio led 6-3 in the first game before Northern Illinois scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Avery Carnahan hit a two-run triple to give the Huskies a 9-6 lead.

Sam Mallinder was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs. She hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Brooke Rice was 2 for 3 with a solo home run for Ohio. Yasmine Logan hit a three-run home run in the second inning that gave Ohio a 4-0 lead.

The Huskies posted another comeback win in Saturday's second game. The Bobcats led 5-1 after Logan's two-run double in the fourth inning.

Northern Illinois scored once in the fifth, twice in the sixth and five times in the seventh.

Ohio scored four runs to go ahead 4-0 in the second inning on Sunday, and made the lead stand up.

Caroline Spacek's two-run home run in the third gave Ohio a 6-0 lead. She was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the win.

Caitlin Fogue, Rice and Lauren Yuhas each had two-hit games for Ohio. Rice had three RBIs, all coming on a bases-loaded double in the second inning.

Mackensie Kohl (13-12) got the pitching win for Ohio with a complete-game effort. She allowed four runs, with two being earned, on seven hits. She walked three and struck out three.

Ohio is scheduled to travel to Toledo for a three-game series. Tuesday's game begins at 3 p.m. with a doubleheader slated to start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Athens Messenger

