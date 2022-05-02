Holding onto Hope: Milwaukee approaches 20th anniversary of Alexis Patterson's disappearance

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday, May 3 will mark a solemn anniversary in Milwaukee, reaching 20 years since Alexis Patterson went missing. Alexis was last seen on her way to Hi-Mount Elementary School on May 3, 2002. She was seven years old at the time. Since then, she has been...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- 23-year-old Emily Rogers was found dead Thursday after she went missing last week. The Milwaukee mother was last seen alive Tuesday, April 26. MPD says multiple suspects are in custody after her body was found in St. Francis Thursday afternoon. The Medical Examiner's office said Rogers'...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police continue to search for a missing Texas woman who disappeared on the streets of Milwaukee. Twenty-three-year-old Emily Rogers was last seen Tuesday, April 26, and police are classifying her as a critical missing person. On Wednesday night, May 4, officers searched a pile of...
A Chicago man who was pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn't commit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a northern Indiana city and former police officers
REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "We know this -- that it's really, really hard to solve crime," said Josh Thomas, vice president of Flock Safety. "But what do you need? You need good evidence." One way to get good evidence is with good security cameras. On Tuesday, Milwaukee's Havenwoods Business Improvement...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wednesday, May 4, hundreds of pro-choice supporters demonstrated in downtown Milwaukee against the leaked Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe vs Wade. They first gathered in Red Arrow Park to listen to speeches, before marching two miles to Planned Parenthood. Their message was largely one...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're learning new information about the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Twenty jurors were selected -- 11 women and nine men. Twelve of them are from Kenosha, four are from Pleasant Prairie and the rest are from Salem, Twin Lakes, Bristol and Burlington. During...
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A crash near Oakwood on I41/94 southbound (SB) has caused the freeway to be shut down in that direction at Ryan Rd. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash. The sole occupant was ejected from the vehicle and is in serious condition.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding 78-year-old Judith L. Betka, who suffers from a medical condition. She was last seen yesterday, on May 4, at 6:00 p.m. at N. 97th and Michele in Milwaukee. She has brown eyes, straight salt and pepper hair above the...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The American Red Cross of Wisconsin needs more volunteers to help accomplish a goal which will save lives in South Milwaukee. The effort is all due to their "Smoke Alarms Save Lives" campaign. Milwaukee residents are able to sign up for a free smoke alarm installation...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 44th and Auer on Tuesday, May 3. Police said it happened around 2:20 p.m. According to police, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide at 12th and Chambers that left one dead, according to the Medical Examiner. The victim is an adult male, the Medical Examiner says. An autopsy will be coming tomorrow, May 5. This is a developing story. Check back on our...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee officials are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near 35th and Lisbon. It happened Tuesday morning, May 3. Milwaukee police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man in a white vehicle disregarded a red light and collided with a second vehicle, driven by a 30-year-old Wauwatosa woman. The...
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A majority support having police officers in schools to boost safety according to a poll conducted by the state's largest police union. The 10th annual Wisconsin Professional Police Association poll surveyed over 1,000 and found 63% believe having a police officer in public schools, often referred to as school resource officers (SROs), increases school safety. Only 5% believed it would decrease safety and 25% say police presence wouldn't make a difference with or without.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- If you've been to the lakefront recently, you probably noticed some pesky creatures flying around. They're called Midge flies and are typically active around this time of year. "If you open your mouth, they like going in there too...up your nose. Just about anywhere," said Jan-Marie...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Trial has begun for Andrez Martina, a Milwaukee man accused of beating and killing his 12-year-old grandson and injuring his 8-year-old grandson on August 29 near 46th and Hampton. Fifty-three-year-old Martina appeared in Milwaukee County Court in front of Judge Stephanie Rothstein Wednesday, May 4, wearing...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was sentenced Thursday, May 5, in the 2012 homicide of a convenience store owner. Donald Moore will serve 23 years of initial confinement, followed by 15 years extended supervision. Convenience store owner Fawzi Abu-Hamdan was fatally shot near 32nd and Vine on the...
Comments / 0