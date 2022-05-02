ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jimmy Patronis Highlights the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvUOd_0fQ7ELiz00

Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program in an effort to increase fraud tips and crack down on insurance fraud statewide.

The Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program was established in October 1999 to encourage and reward up to $25,000 to qualified individuals who report information on suspected insurance fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Fraud is a serious crime that drives up insurance rates for all Floridians and our first line of defense in the battle against fraud is you. My fraud detectives need your information on suspected fraud in your area and if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a fraudster, you could be eligible for up to $25,000 in rewards. As your CFO, I’m committed to cracking down on fraud, protecting consumers, and bringing swift justice to bad actors who want to scam you out of your hard-earned money. If you suspect fraud taking place in your community, contact my Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 and you could receive a substantial Florida Fraud Fighter reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you or a loved one believes they have fallen victim to insurance fraud, report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com,” Patronis said.

“To bolster this program, I intend to pursue a law change to make the Florida Fraud Fighter reward eligible for tips that lead to a fraud arrest, not only an arrest that leads to a conviction. This will give even more incentive for Floridians to report insurance fraud and protect your friends, family, and loved ones from becoming a victim,” he added.

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter said, “CFO Patronis has always prioritized the protection of consumers and the proposed expansion of the eligibility criteria is another example of that commitment. Insurance rates are skyrocketing, and most homeowners are feeling the impact. We all pay the cost for insurance fraud, one of the biggest contributors to higher rates. Be a part of the solution and fight back against fraudsters by reporting suspected insurance fraud immediately.”

A single reward amount may be paid by the Department for claims arising out of the same transaction or occurrence, regardless of the number of persons arrested and convicted and the number of persons submitting claims for the reward. The reward may be disbursed among more than one person in amounts determined by the Department. The amount of the reward is based on the estimated or potential amount of monetary loss of the suspected insurance fraud act. The Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program is funded through the Insurance Regulatory Trust Fund.

To report insurance fraud, call the Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST. Out-of-state callers please dial (850) 413-3115. For more information and to report fraud online, visit FraudFreeFlorida.com

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

Jimmy Patronis Warns Floridians as FTC Reports 70 Percent Increase in Fraud Losses

This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis cautioned Floridians about a major rise in fraud losses nationwide and offering tips to prevent scams. Recent data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) revealed that reported fraud losses spiked 70 percent in 2021 in comparison to 2020; costing American consumers more than $5.8 billion nationwide. The FTC received more than 156,000 fraud reports from Floridians in 2021, with identity theft the most reported fraud category in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Patronis
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Rates#Cfo#Floridians#Insurance Fraud Hotline
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy