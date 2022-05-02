Jimmy Patronis Highlights the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program

Last week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted the Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program in an effort to increase fraud tips and crack down on insurance fraud statewide.

The Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program was established in October 1999 to encourage and reward up to $25,000 to qualified individuals who report information on suspected insurance fraud that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Fraud is a serious crime that drives up insurance rates for all Floridians and our first line of defense in the battle against fraud is you. My fraud detectives need your information on suspected fraud in your area and if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a fraudster, you could be eligible for up to $25,000 in rewards. As your CFO, I’m committed to cracking down on fraud, protecting consumers, and bringing swift justice to bad actors who want to scam you out of your hard-earned money. If you suspect fraud taking place in your community, contact my Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 and you could receive a substantial Florida Fraud Fighter reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you or a loved one believes they have fallen victim to insurance fraud, report it immediately at FraudFreeFlorida.com,” Patronis said.

“To bolster this program, I intend to pursue a law change to make the Florida Fraud Fighter reward eligible for tips that lead to a fraud arrest, not only an arrest that leads to a conviction. This will give even more incentive for Floridians to report insurance fraud and protect your friends, family, and loved ones from becoming a victim,” he added.

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate Tasha Carter said, “CFO Patronis has always prioritized the protection of consumers and the proposed expansion of the eligibility criteria is another example of that commitment. Insurance rates are skyrocketing, and most homeowners are feeling the impact. We all pay the cost for insurance fraud, one of the biggest contributors to higher rates. Be a part of the solution and fight back against fraudsters by reporting suspected insurance fraud immediately.”

A single reward amount may be paid by the Department for claims arising out of the same transaction or occurrence, regardless of the number of persons arrested and convicted and the number of persons submitting claims for the reward. The reward may be disbursed among more than one person in amounts determined by the Department. The amount of the reward is based on the estimated or potential amount of monetary loss of the suspected insurance fraud act. The Florida Fraud Fighter Reward Program is funded through the Insurance Regulatory Trust Fund.

To report insurance fraud, call the Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445 available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST. Out-of-state callers please dial (850) 413-3115. For more information and to report fraud online, visit FraudFreeFlorida.com