ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Woman reports being beaten with baseball bat in Providence

By NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a woman reported being beaten with a baseball bat early Sunday morning. Police said two women flagged down...

turnto10.com

Comments / 5

cookie house
2d ago

people don't know how to act today all they want to do is Fight very sad how we live today 😞 God help us

Reply
3
Related
WPRI 12 News

Woman killed in Providence hit-and-run

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Union Avenue in the area of the Route 10 off-ramp on Saturday evening. 12 News observed personal belongings scattered on the ground as police collected evidence from the scene. The victim is described as an older woman, according to police. Her name is […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Suspect arrested after Eddy St. stabbing, Providence police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested a suspect after a “serious stabbing” Sunday night. The stabbing happened at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eddy Street and Thurbers Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK, police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police ID suspect, victim in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident. The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified […]
WARWICK, RI
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Connecticut Murder Suspect’s Truck Found In Salisbury

SALISBURY (CBS) – Police have found a truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts that they say belongs to a person of interest in a murder in Chaplin, Connecticut. Police say 46-year-old Matthew Candler was believed to be driving a 1989 Ford F-350 with a Minnesota license plate. Police are still looking for Candler. On Sunday, police in Connecticut were called to a home in Chaplin for a reported assault and found a man dead. The truck was found in a parking lot on Lafayette Road in Salisbury Monday night. #ctstatepolice Vehicle in Chaplin, CT homicide on 5/1/22 located in Salisbury, MA. The suspect, MATTHEW CANDLER (DOB 12/17/1975), has not been located. Do not approach this individual. Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or 860-779-4900. Visit https://t.co/TzHt8f6q38 for more. pic.twitter.com/DC4RpYkwdo — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 3, 2022 Anyone with information about Candler or the vehicle is asked to call 911.
SALISBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy