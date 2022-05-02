Made in Denton makes its fundraising debut to keep Arts & Jazz free

The Made in Denton Music Event made its fundraising debut this weekend to raise funds for the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival in the fall.

The three-day event featured live music at Dan’s Silverleaf with proceeds from tickets going toward the fest, which offers free admission.

Just like the previous two days of the fundraiser, Sunday afternoon brought in crowds of dozens of people watching bands perform. Denton Festival Foundation board members had a table set up in the back with T-shirts for sale and raffle prizes.

The Arts & Jazz Fest, usually held during this time of year, is scheduled for Oct. 7-9 this year. Kevin Lechler, executive director of the festival foundation, said organizers have struggled to get funding for the festival and were looking into different approaches to raise funds.

Jen Peace, the foundation’s first vice president, said that because Arts & Jazz is usually on residents’ minds around this time, board members decided to host a springtime event.

“So, we thought, why not use this opportunity to try to get the community involved in raising funds for the festival?” Peace said.

Lechler said they approached Dan Silverleaf’s owners to host a fundraiser event. Co-owner Scott Hawthorne said he knows how important it is to continue to keep the festival free for the town.

“It showcases what this town is all about. … So as long as we can keep that going and keep it for free, I think it’s the best for everybody,” Hawthorne said. “It’s a part of this community.”

Peace said there were around 30 people at the ticket booth during its first day on Friday. That’s when she knew the event fundraiser would draw a crowd for the remaining days.

“It’s been packed,” Peace said. “Our bands have played some very receptive music, welcoming crowds. A lot of the crowds come to see certain bands, and a lot come just because they love Denton music. So it’s been very, very successful.”

Lechler said Sunday afternoon that the money raised for the event will be totaled after the event’s conclusion. As for having another fundraiser event, Lechler and Peace said they’ll evaluate how this one went.

Lechler said the turnout this weekend shows why the community gets involved with the festival.

“It’s a community event that’s put on by the community for the community,” Lechler said, “and for that reason it’s important that people support it. … I think people have proven this weekend that they do.”