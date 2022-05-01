ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Will Triangle housing prices start to flatten or dip?

By Joseph Holloway
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While the housing market is still a challenge right now, housing prices are starting to fall in some parts of the country.

Experts with Realtor.com said housing prices are starting to flatten, or dip, in some communities nationwide because prices are just too high for people to afford.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh Association of Realtors President Leslie Williams if we could see that same trend locally.

“We should see some decline, but I wouldn’t say a huge percentage point to the degree where we’re not going to see, you know, $100,000 over the previous year just because of the low inventory,” Williams said.

Another thing that’s keeping the prices high — the amount of people wanting to move here.

“We have RTP, we have the pharmaceutical, we have the technology, you know, and we’ve got the best universities,” Williams said.

Many of the people coming here are also moving from more expensive cities.

“Those individuals who are moving here for work, for example, still see us as affordable, compared to other areas,” Williams said.

Williams says the realtors association is having conversations with local leaders and builders about building more affordable housing, but it’s going to take time to make it happen.

