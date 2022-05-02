ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

First Round Series Preview: Avalanche vs. Predators

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche officially embark on the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday, May 3 as they will go head-to-head against fellow Central Division foe the Nashville Predators. After clinching the top seed in the Western Conference the Avalanche have the advantage of home ice. Game 1 between Colorado...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Lafleur remembered for 'deep humanity' at funeral for Canadiens legend

MONTREAL -- Guy Lafleur was remembered by his peers, praised by politicians and loved by the people who witnessed, or watched or heard broadcasts of, his funeral Mass held Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens legend died of cancer at the age of 70 on April 22. "His impact touched three generations...
NHL
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Wild’s Self Control Falters in Game 1 Loss to Blues

With a game they’ll want to forget, the postseason is officially underway for the Minnesota Wild as they faced the St. Louis Blues for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series on Monday night. The game started with tensions high and the Blues found the back of the net twice in the first period while the Wild were unable to get anything on the scoreboard. Things didn’t get any better as the game went on, as the Blues added a goal in the second and third to extend their lead to 4-0 and eventually come out with the win.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NHL Tuesday bets: Six props for the playoff slate

Our first night in the Stanley Cup Playoffs wasn't fantastic, but it's a new day and we have a fresh slate of matchups to target. It's a good-looking set of games, and once again, there's prop value to be found throughout the board. We have both shots on goal (SOG) looks, along with a few assists props.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Denver, CO
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Panhandle Post

Avalanche of goals buries Nashville in playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews scored 22 seconds apart in a five-goal first period, sending the Colorado Avalanche to a 7-2 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The five goals tied the team playoff record for a period and chased Nashville’s backup goaltender David Rittich from the game with 4:56 remaining in the first. Rittich stepped in for 38-game winner Juuse Saros, who’s sidelined with a lower-body injury. Andrew Cogliano, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen also scored in the first. Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog built the lead to 6-0 when he was credited for a goal in the second period. MacKinnon added another in the third. Matt Duchene scored twice for Nashville. Game 2 is Thursday in Denver.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

NHL Thursday player props: 3 volume shooters to target

We continue to see fruitful shot totals on a nightly basis. Leon Draisaitl, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Kirill Kaprizov all came through for us on Wednesday, pushing my season total to nearly 50 units of profit. Here are three more shot totals that stand out as we try and put...
NHL
NHL

Skinner selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Forward helped raise over $100,000 toward 'Bald for Bucks' campaign. Jeff Skinner has been selected as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mikko Rantanen
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup, Center Ice name and logo, NHL Conference logos, NHL Winter Classic name, and The Biggest Assist Happens Off The Ice are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo, Stanley Cup Final logo, Stanley Cup Qualifiers name and logo, NHL.TV, Vintage Hockey word mark and logo, The Game Lives Where You Do, NHL Winter Classic logo, NHL Heritage Classic name and logo, NHL Stadium Series name and logo, NHL All-Star logo, NHL Face-Off name and logo, NHL Premium, NHL After Dark, NHL GameCenter, NHL GameCenter LIVE, NHL Network name and logo, NHL Tonight name and logo, On The Fly, NHL Network Showdown name and logo, NHL Awards name and logo, NHL Draft name and logo, NHL Mascots, Hockey Fights Cancer, Because It's The Cup, NHL Green name and logo, NHL Vault, Hockey Is For Everyone, NHL Thanksgiving Showdown name and logo, NHL Centennial Classic name and logo, NHL Centennial Season logo, NHL100 Classic name and logo, NHL Global Series name and logo, NHL China Games name and logo, NHL Power Players name and logo, NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe name and logo, NHL Street name and logo, and Don't Miss A Moment are trademarks of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 1 of Western First Round

Oettinger making first playoff start for Dallas; top line's play key for Calgary. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will play each other for the second time in the past three postseasons when they begin their Western Conference First Round series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. The...
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators Unveil First Round Playoff Fan Activities

Numerous Ways for Fans to Enjoy Postseason as Predators Face Avalanche in Round One. Nashville, Tenn. (May 3, 2022) - The Nashville Predators, having clinched a playoff spot for the eighth consecutive season, will begin the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs today, May 3 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena at 8:30 p.m. CT. The best-of-seven series will be played at Colorado for Games 1 and 2 and shift home to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, May 7 (3:30 p.m. CT) and continue at home for Game 4 on Monday, May 9 (8:30 p.m. CT). Full details of the Round 1 playoff schedule are below and can be found at Nashvillepredators.com/playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Colorado Avalanche#Central Division#The Nashville Predators
NHL

Guy Lafleur's final sendoff

MONTREAL - Guy Lafleur was given his final sendoff on Tuesday. With dignitaries, some of the biggest names in the hockey world, and fans joining the Habs legend's family for his national funeral, Lafleur was given a goodbye that was both in keeping with his humble roots while also remaining as momentous as his impact on the sport, city, province, and country that held him so dearly.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: 2022 Round One, Game 2 Preview

The St. Louis Blues struck first after defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series – a spirited battle with a combined 46 penalty minutes. The series is set to be an emotional, heavyweight bout between two teams that combined for a 24-4-4 record in April. The Blues will look to take a 2-0 series lead heading back to St. Louis, while the Wild will look to even the score and turn the best-of-seven series into a best-of-five.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Buffalo Sabres May 2022 Teacher of the Month

I’ve been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student’s eyes the moment they truly understand something. I’ve also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Flames road sign reminds drivers to stay safe, makes Lucic laugh

CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.
NHL
NHL

2022 State of the Team | FEATURE

General manager Tom Fitzgerald met with the media discuss the state of his team, last season and moving forward. Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald joined the media for a lengthy media conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the 2021-22 season, coaching changes and the future. Below are the biggest takeaways from the day.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Husso makes history in playoff debut

Ville Husso became the first goaltender in Blues history to record a shutout in his playoff debut on Monday night. Husso made 37 saves in his first postseason contest, helping the Blues to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild and a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
NHL
NHL

Goalie Coach Not Renewed

Former pro goalie and ex-goalie coach with the Buffalo Sabres not to remain on the Kraken coaching staff for next season. During a season-end press conference, Kraken general manager Ron Francis announced he "made the decision [Tuesday] not to renew the contract of Andrew Allen, our goalie coach." "Basically, with...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy