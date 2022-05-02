Man’s Body Found on Railroad Tracks Near Downtown Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was shot late Monday while sitting in his pickup truck. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 21-year-old was parked in the 400 block of 11th St SE around 11:00 pm when two males walked up and tried getting into the truck. Moilanen says when the victim refused to open the door, one of the males took out a gun and fired. The bullet went through the driver’s door and struck the victim in the leg. As he drove away several more shots were fired and two hit the vehicle.

