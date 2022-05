HASTINGS, Neb. — It’s the day that hundreds of donors and 96 local nonprofits have been waiting for, Give Hastings Day is Thursday, May 5th. “From the very start of our planning, we heard from our committee and sponsors that they wanted to make Give Day a celebration,” said Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, who hosts Give Hastings Day. “We designed Give Day this year to be a celebration of generosity and of the nonprofit organizations who work so hard in our community.”

