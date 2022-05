[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Barry Season 3, Episode 2 “limonada.”]. For an actor who has been on our televisions since the early 1970s, Henry Winkler is being challenged more than ever in the third season of HBO‘s dark comedy Barry. That includes a big scream his terrified character, Gene Cousineau, lets out in the May 1st episode when he realizes Barry (Bill Hader) is about to catch him. But Winkler says that wasn’t the hardest part of filming the episode. “The scream was not the thing, it was the running. How many takes did I have to run up that alley and limp down that street!” he says.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO