ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Mystery liver disease: 1st US child death possibly linked to pediatric hepatitis outbreak reported

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBM1v_0fQ6bvxJ00

An increase in severe hepatitis cases in children prompted Wisconsin health officials to issue an alert Wednesday after identifying “at least four similar cases” that may have resulted in the first U.S. child death linked to the mysterious pediatric clusters.

Of the four ill Wisconsin children, one required a liver transplant, and another died, WITI reported.

Should health officials confirm the illnesses, marked by acute liver inflammation in otherwise healthy children, are linked to outbreaks across Europe and the United States, the Wisconsin child’s death would be the first known U.S. child death attributed to the mystery liver disease, possibly linked to the adenovirus, the TV station reported.

Wednesday’s health alert, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, followed similar warnings from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

More than two dozen cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in at least seven states, and cases have also been reported in at least 11 countries, including the United Kingdom, U.S., Spain, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Japan and possibly Canada, The Guardian reported.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, nine pediatric hepatitis cases have been confirmed in Alabama children between the ages of 1 and 6 with no known cause, but all nine tested positive for adenovirus. Although two of the Alabama children required liver transplants, none died, CBS News reported.

According to The Guardian, roughly 200 cases have been confirmed globally, more than half of which, or 114 cases, have been diagnosed in the U.K.

None of the pediatric patients to date has a documented history of previous COVID-19 infection, CNN reported.

Dr. Greg DeMuri, a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, told WITI that the specific strain of adenovirus associated with the recent outbreaks, adenovirus 41, often causes gastrointestinal issues and has been known to cause hepatitis in the past.

“It’s just a really rare thing, and I’ve seen only a handful of cases,” DeMuri told the TV station, adding, “The newness part of this is really that it’s infecting healthy kids and seems to be higher numbers than we would expect.”

Per the health alert, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched its own investigation after learning of the Alabama cluster.

“Not everybody who has hepatitis would normally get a test for adenovirus, but now clinicians need to know to do that,” DeMuri told WITI, noting that several of his colleagues are investigating better diagnostic tools than traditional blood tests to pinpoint the cause of the outbreaks.

“We need to know: Is this a mutated virus, a variant if you will, that’s more infectious and more likely to cause the infection in the liver, or is this just a random occurrence?” he said.

According to the CDC, hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver with myriad causes, including viral infections, alcohol use, toxins, medications and certain other medical conditions.

Meanwhile, signs and symptoms of the condition may include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice, the agency stated.

“If you’re the average parent in Wisconsin, I would say do some things that are smart to make sure your kids are healthy, but I don’t think you have to put this high on your radar of things that are of concern,” DeMuri said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Liver Disease#Viral Hepatitis#Disease Outbreaks#Witi#The U S#Guardian#Cbs News
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Department of Health
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy