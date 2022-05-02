ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I wasn’t sure if this would ever happen again’: Marina Alex wins Palos Verdes Championship

By Nick Piastowski
Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarina Alex had to endure one final scare from Lydia Ko, but it was short-lived. Then, she was officially a two-time LPGA winner. Alex closed with a five-under 66 to win the Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday in California, emerging from a bunched leaderboard late to win for the first time...

Golf Digest

Tiger Woods turns heads (and helicopters), Lydia Ko stuns an announcer on live TV and the worst golf honeymoon ever

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we could have used that local news helicopter that followed Tiger Woods during a practice round last week for the Royal Wedding of Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky two weekends ago. Jeez, you would have expected more from the Tennessee affiliate stations. But seriously, kudos to Tulsa’s KOTV for treating Tiger’s scouting trip to Southern Hills with the proper respect it deserves. We got some great, EXCLUSIVE footage:
TULSA, OK
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. Here, though, we’re actually focusing on Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll. Perhaps, however, a brief recap on the golfer is needed for those without context, Rory’s youthful-tilted-stardom was way back in the early portions of his professional career. The Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll.
California State
ESPN

Sergio Garcia, frustrated by ruling at Wells Fargo Championship, says 'I can't wait to leave this tour'

Sergio Garcia's frustration over a ruling on a lost ball in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday might have caused him to reveal where he's soon headed. After driving his tee shot on the 10th hole into a hazard at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland, Garcia became frustrated with a PGA Tour rules official who assessed him a penalty for taking too much time while trying to find his ball. Players are allotted three minutes to find lost balls once they arrive at the vicinity of where it landed. Garcia argued that he hadn't started searching until he crossed a river.
POTOMAC, MD
OK! Magazine

Tiger Woods' New & Old Flames — See All Of The Ladies Who Have Captured The Golf Star's Heart: Photos

Tiger Woods has been known to have romanced a lady or two. The greatest golfer of all time, 46, made headlines in 2009 after reports surfaced claiming Woods had been cheating on his longtime wife with multiple women despite his squeaky clean public image as a family man. "I was unfaithful, I had affairs and I cheated. What I did was unacceptable," he said at the time about his numerous affairs. "I hurt my wife, my kids, my mother, my wife's family, my friends, my foundation and kids all around the world who admired me."From marriages to mistresses to girlfriends...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
#Lpga#Golf Channel
golfmagic.com

Danielle Kang fires back after being accused of "some sort of injury"

Danielle Kang was in a patch of fine form at the beginning of the LPGA Tour season. She became the champion of champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in early January with a three-stroke victory. Kang, who is coached by Tiger Woods' former instructor Butch Harmon, then followed...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Can you move an OB stake if it hinders your swing?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Recently I found myself at a local golf course where my ball landed in bounds but the out-of-bounds post would hinder my swing. As I have done with a red hazard post, I pulled it out of the ground, hit my ball and replaced it back where it was. My playing partner said I incurred a two-stroke penalty as the post was not in bounds and for that reason could not be moved. —Bob Wackerman, San Mateo, CA.
GOLF
Golf
Sports
GolfWRX

Tour pro withdraws after embarrassing moment on the greens

Golf can be a frustrating game, even for professionals. There were four players who Monday qualified for the Wells Fargo Championship, which is taking place at TPC Potomac this week. Ryan McCormick was not one of them. The PGA Tour’s Twitter account posted this video of McCormick struggling to get...
GOLF
Golf.com

Take a fascinating look into Jon Rahm’s intense pre-round workout

When a pro arrives at the course to begin their warmup, it’s easy to forget that some of their hardest work has ben done already. Allow reigning U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm to provide an example. Over the weekend, the Titleist Performance Institute, which was co-founded by GOLF Top...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf analyst BLASTS Lee Westwood over latest Saudi Arabia comments

Golf Channel co-host of Golf Today Eamon Lynch has blasted Lee Westwood following his comments as to why he wants to play in the first tournament of the controversial new LIV Golf Invtational Series backed by Saudi millions this June. Westwood confirmed ahead of the British Masters at The Belfry...
GOLF
Golf.com

Off Course with Claude Harmon: Jay Haas explains why he loves this old-school element of Scottie Scheffler’s swing

On this week’s episode of Off Course with Claude Harmon, Jay Haas said there’s one particular element of Scottie Scheffler’s swing that appeals to him. Rapsodo, a mobile launch monitor you can get for the fraction of the price of others, is giving our listeners a code to try it out. Go to rapsodo.com/offcourse and use the code OFFCOURSE for $100 off your purchase.
GOLF
Golf.com

Lee Westwood defends his decision to play LIV Golf Invitational Series event

After months of rumors and speculation, the field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event is taking shape. Lee Westwood confirmed Wednesday that he is among the golfers who have asked the PGA Tour for a release to play in the first LIV Golf event in England next month. The former World No. 1 explained his decision in an interview with Sky Sports at the British Masters.
GOLF
Golf.com

Premier Golf League’s new letter to Tour pros claims $10 billion value, demands evaluation

The Premier Golf League has written a letter to PGA Tour pros, laying the stakes for men’s professional golf at what it declares to be “an historic crossroads” for the game. The PGL letter presents itself as an alternative to the Saudi-backed LIV league, claims its vision is capable of generating $10 billion in value and promises that 50% of that value would be spread to the players. It also requests an independent evaluation of the proposal, calling the Tour’s commissioned presentation “bulls—.”
GOLF
Golf.com

5 picks I love at the Wells Fargo Championship, according to a professional gambler

Chalk up another one for Erick Lindgren. At the Mexico Open last week, GOLF.com’s expert prognosticator played the chalk (that’s gambler speak for betting the favorite) with a $400 wager on Jon Rahm to win at 4.5 to 1. Crunch the numbers, and that’s $1,800 in the bank. Not that Lindgren stuck to playing it safe. He also had Cameron Champ for $100 at 50-1, and Champ wound up playing in the final group with Rahm on Sunday. But for a mud-ball triple-bogey, Lindgren’s long-shot pick could have easily come out on top.
