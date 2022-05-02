ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Art Contest

By Kelly Kelly
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h92Ty_0fQ6ZXxj00

Calling All Young Artists! Clearwater is in search of the next Picasso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhn2Q_0fQ6ZXxj00
Skitterphoto on Pixabay

The city is wrapping several trucks with creative messages about protecting our waterways from pollution and litter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKlzK_0fQ6ZXxj00
LilyCantabille on Pixabay

Children and teens under the age of 18 are invited to submit their creative work for a chance for their art to be featured on the vehicles and be honored in an unveiling ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNrDq_0fQ6ZXxj00
aalmeiday on Pixabay

Participants may draw, paint or color an image that is inspired by one of the following prompts: “Keep the sea plastic-free”, “Save a critter, pick up litter”, “Toes in the sand, trash in the can”, “Our beach is not an ashtray” and “Don’t trash where we splash”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaqHz_0fQ6ZXxj00
cocoparisienne on Pixabay

The deadline is May 20. For more information, visit myclearwater.info/protectourbeaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbhFN_0fQ6ZXxj00
CDD20 on Pixabay

Feature image by Prawny on Pixabay; Information courtesy of Clearwater Parks & Recreation

Comments / 0

Related
Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater Author Spotlight: Doug Kelly

“Florida’s Fishing Legends and Pioneers” systematically chronicles the exploits of the most influential men and women of the sport from the Keys to Jacksonville to Pensacola and back, and everywhere in between. throughout the state. The “Hall of Fame” legends and pioneers have helped preserve the Sunshine State...
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Pier 60 Turns 60!

For six decades, this historic pier off Clearwater Beach has given generations of anglers an enjoyable experience. So, what does one do when celebrating a 60th birthday? Is it:. A – go out for dinner. B – party at home with family. C – let people walk all...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Colorful Clearwater

Holy Molé! Cinco de Mayo in Clearwater

For some strange reason, you’re suddenly craving Mexican food and drink. Tamales and tequila. Chimichangas and Corona. Suddenly you realize…it’s Cinco de Mayo! Party time!. The holiday is more popularly celebrated in the United States than in Mexico and has become associated with a recognition of Mexican-American...
CLEARWATER, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
501
Followers
173
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy