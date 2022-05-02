Clearwater Art Contest
Calling All Young Artists! Clearwater is in search of the next Picasso.
The city is wrapping several trucks with creative messages about protecting our waterways from pollution and litter.
Children and teens under the age of 18 are invited to submit their creative work for a chance for their art to be featured on the vehicles and be honored in an unveiling ceremony.
Participants may draw, paint or color an image that is inspired by one of the following prompts: “Keep the sea plastic-free”, “Save a critter, pick up litter”, “Toes in the sand, trash in the can”, “Our beach is not an ashtray” and “Don’t trash where we splash”.
The deadline is May 20. For more information, visit myclearwater.info/protectourbeaches.
Feature image by Prawny on Pixabay; Information courtesy of Clearwater Parks & Recreation
