Dallas, TX

Homicide at 3700 McNeil Lane

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, May 1, 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3700 block of McNeil Street. Upon arrival, officers found two male victims...

dpdbeat.com

KSLA

Texarkana, Texas, capital murder suspect arrested in the Dallas area

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Now in custody is a juvenile who was wanted for his alleged role in a shooting at an apartment complex that killed two people and wounded another. Texarkana, Texas police say 16-year-old Kevonte Collins was apprehended in the Dallas area, specifically in DeSoto, the afternoon of Monday, May 2. Officials got a tip that he was there. Police say due to the violent nature of Collins’ alleged crimes, and threats he’d made on social media about not being arrested, officers used a tactical approach to take him into custody.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
92.9 NIN

An Enraged Customer Assaults An Employee At A North Texas Restaurant

Police are looking for a North Texas man who was caught on video assaulting the waitstaff at an Arlington restaurant. KXAS is reporting that on Thursday April 7th, a customer assaulted the staff at the Crab Station, which is a seafood restaurant located on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. On Monday law enforcement released the surveillance video of the altercation between the customer, and the restaurant’s staff. While the video doesn’t have any audio, witnesses have told investigators that the customer was very upset with his order, and voiced his displeasure with the employees.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

2 Teens Killed, 3 Injured in Dallas Wrong-Way Crash: Police

Two teens are dead and three are injured after a wrong-way crash in Dallas on Friday night, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 13900 Esperanza Road shortly after 9 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a red pickup...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
CBS DFW

Arlington police arrest double murder suspect Julius Rollins

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - After more than 4 months police in Arlington have found and arrested the person who they say killed two people at an apartment complex.Officials say they recently got an arrest warrant for Julius Rollins for one count of capital murder. On April 26 members of the APD Fugitive Unit located the 19-year-old in the city and took him into custody.Investigators believe Rollins shot and killed two family members, Martell Brown, 21, and 31-year-old Jy'Tavious Fields, in the parking lot outside the apartment where he lived -- in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive.While police believe they have the person who committed the crime in custody, because of evidence collected during the course of the investigation, officials still don't know the motive behind the shooting."I appreciate the tremendous amount of time and effort our homicide detectives put into working this case," aid Chief of Police Al Jones. "It's because of their tenacity that we were able to make this arrest."Rollins is being held in the Tarrant County Jail. 
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson arrested, charged with assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

DPD arrest after $100K stolen from Iraqi family in Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Muslim family in North Texas, who CBS 11 News first introduced you to more than 6 months ago while reporting the theft of their life savings, got some good news to celebrate the end of Ramadan.Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with a car break-in, back in November 2021, in the parking garage of an apartment complex near Greenville Avenue and Lovers Lane. Ahmed Alnajjar had $100,000 in cash stolen from inside his SUV. It was money saved for his family to leave Iraq and come to the US, after helping American soldiers during the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officers from the Little Elm Police Department, along with U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of Jayvion Dantrell Galburth, 18, last April. Camari Edmond, 17, was taken into custody on April 26, 2022. Police said Edmond was a fugitive since the April 21, 2021 shooting. The Little Elm Police Department and the U.S. Marshals' Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force pursued Edmond for over a year with help and resources from other agencies.
LITTLE ELM, TX

