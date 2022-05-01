Fragile Pleasures

For Jean Liu, reimagining Sassetta, the Tuscan-inspired restaurant that recently opened at the Joule hotel in Dallas, was a test not only of will but of memory. She got the commission in 2020—her first restaurant project—just as the pandemic was forcing us to stay put, thus rendering a five-star inspo jaunt to Chianti country impossible. “It made us nostalgic for trips to Italy,” Liu says of her team, “and we relived those days through our design.” And she doesn’t mean the red-checkered tablecloth, Billy Joel vision of an Italian restaurant interior. (Though, depending on your appetite, they will serve bottles of red or white.) She went for something considerably more elevated and, as she puts it, molto Italiano.

DALLAS, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO