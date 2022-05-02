Number of Patients with COVID-19 in San Diego County Hospitals Again Rises Slightly

FILE PHOTO: A woman in personal protective equipment (PPE) holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient, in her isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by one person to 97, according to the latest state data released Sunday.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 12 received treatment in intensive care units– that’s the same number as Saturday.

The number of available ICU beds countywide increased by seven to 268, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 391 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and 3,025 new cases in the past week, a slight increase over the week prior.

Friday’s data increased the county’s cumulative totals to 759,696 cases. The death count remained at 5,238.

The county does not offer case and death updates on weekends.

– City News Service