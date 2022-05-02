Deputies Collect 162 Firearms at Encinitas Guns for Gift Cards Event

Deputies accepting firearms at the Encinitas Guns for GIft Cards event Sunday. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sunday teamed up with law enforcement and community partners in an ongoing campaign to get unwanted weapons off the streets.

The public turned in a total of 162 firearms during the Guns for Gift Cards event at MiraCosta College in Encinitas.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station participated in the event, along with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the cities of Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar.

Any indication that firearms have been involved in a crime will be investigated by law enforcement agencies, sheriff’s officials said. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

– City News Service