ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Top Elder Law & Estate Planning Attorney Rory Clark Urges People To Ask Tough Questions Before Hiring A Lawyer - Leesburg, VA

By Marketers Media
Woonsocket Call
 4 days ago

Complex estate planning requires difficult questions to be raised before hiring a lawyer, revealed Leesburg Elder Law Attorney Rory Clark. For more information please visit https://legacyelderlaw.com. The Founder of The Legacy Elder Law Center asserted: "Those thinking of elder law estate planning need to be thorough in their assessment...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesburg, VA
Business
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Leesburg, VA
Government
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Henrico Citizen

Vithoulkas to announce plan for Henrico car-tax bill relief Friday

Outraged by the increase in your recent first-half car tax bill? You’re not alone. Many Henricoans were shocked to receive much-higher-than-anticipated personal property bills (which are due June 5) in recent days, and they’ve flooded county officials with hundreds of calls, texts, emails and social media messages complaining about them. Some vehicle owners saw increases of 35% or more on the assessed value of their vehicles and increases of hundreds of dollars on the amount of tax they owe.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy