Trump Boasts About Cognitive Power, Then Confuses J.D. Vance With His Rival

By Margaret Weaver
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The former president criss-crossed the names of his actual endorsee with the primary opponent at a rally on...

Mary ❤️
4d ago

Trump can’t complete a coherent sentence, but want President Biden to take a cognitive test, plus show the results to the public, well where is Trumps, All we hear is what he wants us to know, no public showing of his results, hmmmmm

Reply(40)
167
Bob Smith
4d ago

Hey gang, do you think they'll be playing these clips of Trump mispronouncing words and names on Fox anytime soon? Yea, me neither. 😅

Reply(22)
156
Jo
3d ago

how can he suddenly be perfect when in fact he is brain dead? I don't get it. all the questions he's been asked about Jan 6, he replies I don't remember.

Reply(1)
77
