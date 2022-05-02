ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

11 years in state prison for 2002 voluntary manslaughter

By United Reporting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Mammoth Lakes Police Department Facebook post – “On April 5, 2022, the Mono County Superior Court sentenced Diego Hernandez-Antonia to a term of 11 years in state prison for the voluntary manslaughter of Isabel Bernal-Sanchez, closing one of the longest “cold cases” in Mono County...

