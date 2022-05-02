WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022
The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next week.
Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Sunday, May 1.
Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Hempfield Spartans
Pine-Richland Rams
Class 5A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Armstrong River Hawks
Franklin Regional Panthers
Kiski Area Cavaliers
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Latrobe Wildcats
North Hills Indians
Fox Chapel Foxes
Shaler Titans
Trinity Hillers
West Allegheny Indians
Chartiers Valley Colts
Class 4A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Burrell Buccaneers
Highlands Golden Rams
Freeport Yellowjackets
Yough Cougars
Elizabeth Forward Warriors
West Mifflin Titans
Class 3A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Deer Lakes Lancers
North Catholic Trojans
Valley Vikings
Avonworth Antelopes
Ellwood City Wolverines
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
South Allegheny Gladiators
Southmoreland Scotties
Waynesburg Central Raiders
Mt. Pleasant Vikings
Class 2A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Burgettstown Blue Devils
Ligonier Valley Rams
Serra Catholic Eagles
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Frazier Commodores
Neshannock Lancers
Laurel Spartans
Mohawk Warriors
Riverside Panthers
Class A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot
Union Scotties
West Greene Pioneers
Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions
Mapletown Maples
Jefferson-Morgan Rockets
Leechburg Blue Devils
