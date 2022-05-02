WPIAL softball playoff clinchings through May 1, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes pitcher Maddie Kee delivers against Valley on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Valley High School.

The WPIAL softball playoff field is a bit of a mixed bag. Some sections are caught up and postseason berths are nearly complete while others are lagging behind with a lot of section ball to be played over the next week.

Exclusive coverage of the 2022 WPIAL softball playoffs is only on TribHSSN.TribLive.com starting with the brackets being unveiled during the Playoff Pairings Show.

Here are the teams that will eventually battle for diamond gold, updated through Sunday, May 1.

Class 6A: 5 of at least 8 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Hempfield Spartans

Pine-Richland Rams

Class 5A: 12 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Armstrong River Hawks

Franklin Regional Panthers

Kiski Area Cavaliers

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Latrobe Wildcats

North Hills Indians

Fox Chapel Foxes

Shaler Titans

Trinity Hillers

West Allegheny Indians

Chartiers Valley Colts

Class 4A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Burrell Buccaneers

Highlands Golden Rams

Freeport Yellowjackets

Yough Cougars

Elizabeth Forward Warriors

West Mifflin Titans

Class 3A: 10 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Deer Lakes Lancers

North Catholic Trojans

Valley Vikings

Avonworth Antelopes

Ellwood City Wolverines

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

South Allegheny Gladiators

Southmoreland Scotties

Waynesburg Central Raiders

Mt. Pleasant Vikings

Class 2A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Burgettstown Blue Devils

Ligonier Valley Rams

Serra Catholic Eagles

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Frazier Commodores

Neshannock Lancers

Laurel Spartans

Mohawk Warriors

Riverside Panthers

Class A: 6 of at least 12 teams have clinched a playoff spot

Union Scotties

West Greene Pioneers

Greensburg Central Catholic Centurions

Mapletown Maples

Jefferson-Morgan Rockets

Leechburg Blue Devils