ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMlsJ_0fQ6I8lK00

ROME (AP) — For travelers heading to Europe, summer vacations just got a whole lot easier.

Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday before Europe’s peak summer tourist season, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal.

Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for the wearing of face masks during flights and at airports. Previously, air travelers were required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or a recent recovery from the disease.

As of Sunday, visitors to Italy no longer have to fill out the EU passenger locator form, a complicated online ordeal required at airport check-in.

Italy also did away with the health pass that had been required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other venues. The green pass, which showed proof of vaccination, recovery from the virus or a recent negative test, is still required to access hospitals and nursing homes.

Can you catch the omicron COVID-19 variant twice?

Some indoor mask mandates in Italy also ended, including inside supermarkets, workplaces and stores. Masks are still required on public transport, in cinemas and in all health care facilities and nursing homes.

“It was needed,” said Claudio Civitelli, a Rome resident having his morning coffee at a bar near the Trevi Fountain. Until Sunday, patrons had to wear a mask to enter bars and restaurants, though they could remove them to eat and drink. “We have waited more than two years.”

At a nearby table, Andrea Bichler, an Italian tourist from Trentino Alto-Adige, sat with friends, all without masks.

“It’s much better,” Bichler said. “Let’s say it’s a return to life, a free life.”

In Greece, where tourism accounts for about 20% of its GNP, enforcing the rules had already fallen off prior to Sunday. On the tourist island of Mykonos, revelers flooded beaches, bars and restaurant the previous weekend for the Orthodox Easter holiday. Some owners said business was the best they had seen in years and expected that to continue for the long May Day weekend.

Vaccination certificates in Greece were abolished, not permanently, but from May 1 to August 31 and it will be determined in August whether to bring them back. Also suspended were restrictions on the number of customers in indoor spaces. But masks are still required indoors and in vehicles in Greece, and experts recommend using them outdoors in crowded situations like concerts.

Business owners said many unvaccinated people were among those enjoying the end of COVID-19 restrictions.

Catching COVID-19: Why some people don’t get it

“We saw again old customers whom we hadn’t seen since November,” when vaccination certificates first became mandatory, Michalis Epitropidis, general secretary of the association of restaurant, cafe and bar owners in Thessaloniki, told the Associated Press. “By punishing the unvaccinated, the state was punishing us.”

Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, was a hotbed of militant vaccine denialism and protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

Like Italy, Greece saw tourism revenues plunge in 2020 and only partially rebound in 2021. Greece is now hoping for a record tourism year in 2022 — and so does neighboring Albania, where restrictions were also lifted Sunday.

Public health officials say masks still remain highly recommended in Italy for all indoor activities, and private companies can still require them.

Given that the virus is still circulating, “we should keep up the vaccine campaign, including boosters, and keep up behavior inspired by prudence: wearing masks indoors or in crowded places or wherever there’s a risk of contagion,” said Dr. Giovanni Rezza, in charge of prevention at the health ministry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#European Union#Covid#Ap#Eu
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Place
Rome, IT
YourCentralValley.com

Speeder pulls gun after neighbors ask him to slow down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Westside resident is behind bars after allegedly pulling a gun on neighbors that asked him to slow down while speeding through their neighborhood. According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the incident happened along the 6900 block of Pearl Ridge, shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30. EPPD […]
EL PASO, TX
YourCentralValley.com

10-year-old boy dies during Long Island Little League game

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A young member of a “well-known” Long Island family died April 29, according to a social media posts from both his family and Long Beach Public Schools. The boy, 10-year-old Lazar LaPenna, died suddenly during a Little League baseball game. A Facebook post shared by Lazar’s father, Gregg, to the […]
SPORTS
YourCentralValley.com

These are the accidental ways people in Fresno County have died over the past 2 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every time someone dies in suspicious or unexpected circumstances, the local coroner’s office is tasked with finding out the cause. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office publishes a report every year detailing the many causes of death in the county – and that list includes the deaths declared accidental. In 2018, 414 […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested following dumpster fire in downtown Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of starting a dumpster fire that damaged three downtown businesses on Sunday evening has been arrested, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officials say 56-year-old Jessie Hager has been identified as the person who started a fire in a dumpster behind Alejandra’s Restaurant near Main and Floral streets. […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Jury trial begins for 2017 Woodward Lake homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s a case that shocked the Fresno community more than four years ago. Gary Perry, accused of killing two men and attempting to kill another in a Woodward Lake neighborhood in 2017, appeared in court today on Tuesday, and witnesses took the stand. “I saw a flash and then Brennen gasping […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 3 killed in head-on car crash in Fresno County

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story included information from the California Highway Patrol that identified the victims of the crash as three adults. Officials have since clarified that two adults and one juvenile were killed in the crash. FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash near Coalinga […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy