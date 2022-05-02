ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

George Strait & Willie Nelson Sing “Pancho & Lefty” At Austin’s New Moody Center

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWRqe_0fQ6HkzM00

George Strait and Willie Nelson on one stage… it just doesn’t get better.

This weekend, George Strait christened the new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and he brought a few friends along with him.

Joined by Willie Nelson and Randy Rogers, the night was packed with a number of great country tunes, but there was one moment that made the night extra special.

King George and Shotgun Willie singing together on “Pancho & Lefty,” which was recorded by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard back in the early ’80s.

It was originally a song written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1972 album The Late Great Townes Van Zandt, and then later by Emmylou Harris in 1976.

Willie and Merle released their iconic rendition of “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year.

Needless to say, it was pretty damn special to see George and Willie take a run at it together:

“Pancho & Lefty”

And how about a little “Sing One With Willie.”

A cut from Strait’s most recent album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, “Sing One With Willie” was actually the first time the two Texans ever performed together.

How many years in the country music industry together and the two legends didn’t share the stage until 2019? Pretty hard to believe, but it’s true.

“You know what, Willie’s sung with everybody except me. It kinda started bothering me there for a while, so I had jotted down a few things, sent it to Willie, Willie polished it off just perfect.

Welcome to the stage Mr. Willie Nelson.”

Two of the best to ever do it.

Friday was also Willie’s 89th birthday, so George couldn’t let him leave the stage before leading the crowd in a good old fashioned “Happy Birthday” to him.

As Willie left the stage, George said:

“Amazing… I’ll never forget that. Thank you so much Willie.”

Eric Church On Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard Recording “Pancho & Lefty”

Eric Church was recently on Zane Lowe’s “At Home” podcast to discuss some of his favorite music of all time and told the crazy story of how Merle and Willie ended up recording the song.

Of course, Eric is a huge fan of The Hag, dedicating an entire song on his first album Sinners Like Me, “Pledge Allegiance To The Hag”, to the greatness and legend that is Merle Haggard. He even told Zane:

“I believe Merle Haggard is the greatest country singer, of his songs, of all time.”

Which is due in large part to Merle’s authenticity.

And Eric has the greatest example you’ll ever hear about the legend that is Merle Haggard:

“I heard Willie tell a story one time. This will put it in perspective of that era…

So ‘Pancho and Lefty’ is a big Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson song. They’re partyin’, they’re at Willie’s studio, they’re at Willie’s house and they’re goin’ hard one night.

And Willie convinces Merle to record this Townes Van Zandt song called ‘Pancho and Lefty’.”

Seems like the perfect time to record a hit country song if you ask me.

“Merle hears it, Merle loves it, Merle goes in and does that last verse, which I think is a classic last verse of any Merle Haggard performance. Well, Merle goes to his bus, which is parked at Willie’s studio, he passes out.

He gets up the next morning and walks in and goes ‘Hey Willie, what did we do last night? We recorded, what was that thing?’

Willie says, ‘We recorded the song called ‘Pancho and Lefty’ Townes Van Zandt wrote.’ Merle goes, ‘I don’t think I was in the right frame of mind to do that.

I wanna re-record it.’ And Willie goes, ‘Hoss, that’s already out of here on its way to New York. It’ll be on the radio next week.'”

Willie knew there was going to be some next-day regret from their wild night of drinking and sent the mix off before Merle even woke up. These are the kinds of stories that make country music what it is.

A lot of the time, the best music is raw and natural, not over polished and perfectly edited for the radio:

“And I thought, that is the purity of music right there. Merle couldn’t even fix it, it was gone. It’s classic. It sounds fantastic.”

Just a wild story… but why don’t you listen to Merle tell the story himself:

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
The Daily South

Watch Dolly Parton Sing to Loretta Lynn for Her 90th Birthday

Country music's biggest stars turned out to wish pioneering songstress Loretta Lynn a happy 90th birthday today. Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Carole King, Martina McBride, and Tanya Tucker, were amongst the famous faces who participated in a video tribute (below) to the most awarded female country artist of all-time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
George Strait
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Eric Church
Deadline

Country Music Hall Of Fame Ceremony To Proceed Following Naomi Judd’s Death; Wynonna Expected To Attend The Judds’ Induction

Click here to read the full article. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will continue with its medallion ceremony on Sunday, May 1st in Nashville following news of the death of country music icon Naomi Judd, who, along with her daughter Wynonna, was set to be inducted as The Judds. According to a Country Music Hall of Fame rep, Wynonna Judd is expected to attend the induction ceremony. CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young, said in a statement provided to Billboard that the Judd family requested the ceremony to carry on in light of...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Country Music#New Moody Center#Pancho Lefty#Honky Tonk Time Machine#Texans
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Randy Jackson Reveals Famous Contestants Show ‘Missed’ On

“American Idol” has turned out its fair share of superstar singers, but former judge Randy Jackson feels like fans missed out on some contestants. We tend to remember the game changers and winners, like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Ruben Studdard. Other contestants have gone on to gain success even when they didn’t place first. Look at Adam Lambert, Daughtry, and Katharine McPhee.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Boot

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Remembers His Late Wife Mary Jane’s Love Of The Outdoors In Touching Tribute: “She Could Hit An Elk At 400 Yards”

Back in March, we learned of the tragic news that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane, had passed away at the age of 58 due to complications after a medical procedure. You can only imagine the heartbreak that Hank Jr. and his family are going through at the moment, as we’ve seen both him, and their son Sam, post touching tributes to the late wife and mother.
WASHINGTON, DC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

128K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy