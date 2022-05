More and more of us in 2022 are freelancing, adopting flexitime and splitting our time between commuting to the office and utilising our domestic workstations – aka a tea tray on our bed while still wearing our pyjamas. If the last couple of years has taught us anything it’s that Londoners are extremely adept at adapting to different work environments and still managing to get stuff done. Although social media was littered with stories of people boasting about doing sod-all for two years except ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ while allegedly working remotely and then somehow getting a massive promotion, most actual employees have been nose to the grindstone trying to keep everything going, dodging redundancy and trying to keep video meeting with dodgy wifi.

