Murray State walks it off vs. SIUE

SIUE's Brett Johnson had a team-high three hits in Sunday's loss to Murray State. (SIUE Athletics)

MURRAY, Ky. – Murray State scored a 7-6 walk-off win over SIUE Sunday to take two out of three in a weekend Ohio Valley Conference baseball series.

SIUE fell to 20-20 overall and 7-8 in OVC play. Murray State improved to 24-19 overall and 9-9 in the OVC.

Riley Hawthorne walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth against SIUE reliever Jake Bockenstedt. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Jordan Holly delivered the game-winner with a two-out single to left.

The Racers run followed a two-run top of the ninth inning by SIUE to even the score at 6-6. With the Cougars down 6-4, Connor Kiffer got the inning started with a one-out single. Brennan Orf reached with a two-out single. Avery Owusu-Asiedu lined the game-tying hit into left field scoring both Kiffer and Orf.

"It was a tough loss," SIUE head coach Sean Lyons said. "But I am proud of our resiliency and the quality of our at-bats late in the game."

For the second game in a row, the Cougars erased a big Murray State lead. The Racers got out to the early lead against SIUE starter Collin Baumgartner.

The biggest swing came in the fourth inning. With Murray State already up 1-0, Bryson Bloomer sent a bases-loaded double down the left-field line to score three and put Murray State up 4-0.

The Racers extended the lead to 6-0 with two runs in the fifth to chase Baumgartner.

Baumgartner worked four innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits. He stuck out six.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu got the Cougars on the board when he led off the seventh inning with his eighth home run of the year. The Cougars loaded the bases in the inning but settled for just one more run. Richie Well added a sacrifice fly to trim the Murray State lead to 6-2. The Cougars left a pair on when the inning ended.

"Offensively we couldn't get much going until the seventh," Lyons said. "But we missed out on a chance for a really big inning there," Lyons said.

Brett Pierson and Brett Johnson each added RBI singles for the Cougars in the eighth inning. SIUE left two runners on in the eighth as well.

Johnson led SIUE with three hits. Kiffer, Bunten, Owusu-Asiedu and Pierson had two hits apiece. Owusu-Asiedu led the Cougars with three RBIs.

Alec Kubik pitched a scoreless inning and Quinn Waterhouse added two scoreless frames.

"Quinn Waterhouse gave us two good innings to give us a chance for the late rally," Lyons added.

Alec Whaley (3-2) earned the win for Murray State, despite surrendering the game-tying runs in the ninth inning. Bloomer finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead the Racers at the plate.

SIUE welcomes Tennessee Tech to Edwardsville for a three-game OVC series beginning Friday at Simmons Baseball Complex.