SIUE sweeps Sunday doubleheader

The SIUE Cougars celebrate a home run hit during Sunday's doubleheader against SEMO. (SIUE Athletics)

SIUE softball swept Southeast Missouri Sunday and took all three games of the Ohio Valley Conference series with a 9-1 win in six innings and a 3-2, 10-inning nightcap.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with how we competed all weekend along, especially against good pitching," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "To finish it off right there was a icing on the cake to honor the seniors."

The Cougars finished the season with a 10-6 record at Cougar Field. Jenna Herron provided the game-winning hit and RBI in game one. Lauryn Yslava picked up a game-winning RBI in the nightcap, hitting a sacrifice fly that scored Lexi King.

King had SIUE's first four-hit game of the season in the second game.

"The day that Lexi had," said Finigan. "She competed like crazy."

Yslava, who got the big congratulations for the sacrifice fly, make some heads up plays, including starting a double play from right field in game two.

"I thought that Ashley Betz and Katie Smith gave us a huge lift defensively, and that gave us energy on offense," said Finigan.

SIUE dominated in game one behind Kelsey Ray, who gave up just three hits for her second win of the season.

The Cougar offense scored in five of the six innings, taking advantage of four Southeast Missouri errors.

In game two, the game was standoff between SIUE starter King and SEMO starter Rachel Rook. The game went to the bullpen with Mia Haynes picking up the win behind four-plus scoreless innings. Marisa Davis took the loss for SEMO, which fell to 24-22 overall and 13-10 in the OVC.

Grace Lueke hit her 12th home run of the season in game two, tying her for No. 2 all-time and is now the Division I era single-season leader.

SIUE, 18-30 overall and 9-16 in the OVC concludes the regular season next weekend at Austin Peay with a three-game series scehduled to begin Saturday. A bid to the eight-team OVC Tournament (May 11-14) will be on the line.